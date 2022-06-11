England remain winless in the UEFA Nations League following a 0-0 draw with Group A3 rivals Italy at Molineux.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate made several changes to his line-up as he continues to experiment with his squad ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar, but the hosts once again struggled to find the killer blow against a young Azzurri outfit.

Exactly 11 months on from the Euro 2020 final where the Italians prevailed on penalties, two much-changed sides locked horns in front of a crowd of just 3000 spectators under the age of 14 as the Three Lions were punished with a two-match ban (one suspended) for the trouble that marred the Wembley showpiece last July.

The hosts went close early on when Mason Mount crashed a shot against the crossbar, while Aaron Ramsdale produced a brilliant save to deny Sandro Tonali. The visitors also saw efforts from Ginaluca Scamacca and Davide Fratessi flash off target as a lively first period somehow ended goalless.

England posed the greater threat after the interval but Raheem Sterling, who was named captain with Harry Kane starting on the bench, somehow failed to turn home a gilt-edged opportunity on 53 minutes.

The home side almost snatched victory through substitute Kane late on, but Italy held out for a deserved share of the spoils.

The result means Roberto Mancini’s men remain top of the group on five points with Hungary second on four. Germany are third on three while England stay bottom with two points from three games played.

The Three Lions will now complete their busy June schedule against Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Talking Point

England flatter to deceive once again. With Harry Kane named amongst the substitutes the pre-match concern was who would score the goals in an England side that have been highly reliant upon the Spurs forward. The hope was that the likes of Sterling, Mount, Jack Grealish or Tammy Abraham would take on the mantle. Indeed, the latter has just come off a superb season with AS Roma, but despite showing some neat touches he was largely starved of significant service and the others once again didn’t deliver where it really matters.

Elsewhere, Fikayo Tomori produced a promising performance in defence while Ramsdale showed just why some Three Lions supporters are calling for him to replace Jordan Pickford as No.1 with a couple of excellent saves.

These Nations League fixtures seem oddly timed on the back of a gruelling club season and with more to come in September ahead of the World Cup just two months later, the sense of urgency you get with players trying to stake a claim to make the squad for the tournament isn’t quite there.

England still have time to turn their Nations League campaign around given that the pool is still tight after three games, but they have failed to score from open play in any so far and need to solve that riddle if they are to challenge on both fronts going forward.

Man of the match

Aaron Ramsdale (England). Looked very much at home and produced the sort of match-saving stop to deny Tonali that will certainly give Southgate food for thought. Pickford was at fault in Germany and will feel his place could well be under threat with the World Cup looming.

