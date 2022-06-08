Substitutes Grealish and Jarrod Bowen helped swing the momentum in the Three Lions’ favour as Harry Kane rescued a late point from the penalty spot with his 50th international goal.

It has again sparked clamour for Grealish to be used from the start but Southgate has challenged the £100m Manchester City man to deliver across the pitch, not just in possession.

When asked if he views Grealish as an impact sub or a starter, Southgate said: "He can do both. If we didn't trust him we wouldn't put him on the pitch with 20 minutes to go in the belief he can make a difference.

"At the start of the game the challenge for the wide players was to attack, defend and to try and score goals - high tactical level and you've got to be spot on - and that's an area Jack can get better at,” said Southgate.

“What he did do was carry the ball as the game opened up with a little bit more space and opportunity. The impact both he and Jarrod Bowen had was really important in those attacking areas.

“There is a good challenge there among those players but we've got to keep pushing them."

It follows clamour from pundits and supporters for Grealish to be handed a key role at Euro 2020 after some stale attacking displays, but Southgate persisted with Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Bukayo Saka to support Kane.

England bounced back from the behind-closed-doors defeat to Hungary on Saturday – which took place in front of 36,000 supporters due to a quirk of the ban – but remain bottom of Group A3.

"I was pleased with the level of performance. This type of fixture challenges everything; technical, tactical, physical, psychological and players had to give everything to get a result,” said Southgate.

“In the first half we were OK but the quality of our passing wasn't at the level it needed to be. In the second half, we were passive in that period when we conceded but the response was fantastic. The quality of our attacking play, we created quality chances and deserved something from the game. That's a huge credit to the players in showing that mentality not to give in and to keep pushing.

"It's an important sign for when you are in a team - we've got seven or eight players still in there that got to a World Cup semi-final. That's important as they put their bodies on the line and on nights like this, you have to do that to get a result.

"These series of matches are about improving and learning as a team and you can't get that against lesser opposition so the quality of the game tests every part of the player. I think we'll review it and see things we can get better at but coming away from home and getting a good result was a challenge for the players.

"Top teams don't lose two games on the bounce and they've responded to that in the right way."

