Nations League - Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side to great win
UEFA Nations League / League B
Hampden Park / 21.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: SCOTLAND 3-0 UKRAINE
Scotland take control of the group with this comprehensive victory over Ukraine. A goal from John McGinn and Lyndon Dyke's brace sees Steve Clarke top B1. They'll face Ireland on Saturday before a potential decider with Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
Scotland are on the brink of an impressive win.
87'
Goal
Lyndon Dykes
Scotland
GOAL! SCOTLAND 3-0 UKRAINE (LYNDON DYKES)
Dykes grabs his second with a goal almost identical to his first! He climbs the highest to meet Fraser's corner and again he makes no mistake with his header.
85'
DOUBLE SCOTLAND SUB
Christie and Tierney are off, McLean and Taylor are on.
Off
Kieran Tierney
Scotland
On
Greg Taylor
Scotland
84'
DOUBLE UKRAINE SUB
Ihnatenko and Zubkov replace Mudryk and Pikhalonok.
Off
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Ukraine
On
Danylo Ignatenko
Ukraine
83'
YELLOW CARD
Sydorhuk is booked for a foul on Davies.
Yellow card
Serhiy Sydorchuk
Ukraine
80'
GOAL! SCOTLAND 2-0 UKRAINE (LYNDON DYKES)
Only on the pitch a matter of minutes, Dykes has all but sealed the win for Scotland with his first goal for his country!
Fraser delivers a cross to the near post and Dykes meets it with a glancing header that nestles in the far corner.
76'
DOUBLE SCOTLAND SUB
Armstrong and Adams are replaced by Fraser and Dykes.
75'
OVER
The cross is delivered to the back post by McKenna can't keep his header down.
73'
SCOTLAND NOT FINISHED YET
After finally taking a deserved lead, Scotland have their eyes set on a second as they force a corner.
71'
Goal
John McGinn
Scotland
GOAL! SCOTLAND 1-0 UKRAINE (JOHN MCGINN)
And finally, the breakthrough!
McGinn outmuscles Bonder, turns and fires a low strike into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Trubin.
The relief around Hampden Park is tangible!
69'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ARMSTRONG!
Armstrong pops up in the right place at the right time but again he can't find the target. This time he heads wide from Adams' cross with the goal gaping.
67'
DOUBLE UKRAINE SUB
Yaremchuk and Tsgankov take the places of Yarmolenko and Dovbyk.
Off
Artem Dovbyk
Ukraine
On
Roman Yaremchuk
Ukraine
64'
HOW HAVE SCOTLAND NOT SCORED?!
Adams is denied by the crossbar with a thumping header! And with an identical chance moments later, he forces a great save from Trubin!
62'
HERE COME SCOTLAND AGAIN
A ball down the right feeds Armstrong, but shaken by his couple of earlier misses, he decides to pull it back rather than shoot, picking out Hickey. His shot is deflected behind for a corner.
60'
GREAT CHANCE!
McTominay's sublime backheel opens up the space for Armstrong, who has only the goalkeeper to beat... but he blazes his shot over the bar from point-blank range!
59'
ARMSTRONG... NO!
The high press from Tierney wins the ball back for Scotland in a dangerous area. He has the awareness to pull it back for Armstrong but he can only shoot straight down the throat of Trublin.
56'
OFFSIDE
Ukraine spring a rapid counter-attack through the middle but Dovbyk mistimes his run and the offside flag - eventually - goes up.
54'
CLEAN TACKLE
Dovbryk takes a tumble right on the edge of the penalty area under pressure from McTominay - but the referee allows play to continue and replays show the Manchester United midfielder won the ball cleanly.
51'
LONG THROW
Scotland aren't the tallest of sides but it doesn't prevent Tierney from throwing the ball long. It looks like it could be a nervy moment for Ukraine defensively but they manage to scramble it clear.