Nations League - Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side to great win

UEFA Nations League / League B
Hampden Park / 21.09.2022
Scotland
Completed
3
0
Ukraine
    Updated 21/09/2022 at 20:43 GMT
    FULL-TIME: SCOTLAND 3-0 UKRAINE
    Scotland take control of the group with this comprehensive victory over Ukraine. A goal from John McGinn and Lyndon Dyke's brace sees Steve Clarke top B1. They'll face Ireland on Saturday before a potential decider with Ukraine in Poland next Tuesday.
    THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
    Scotland are on the brink of an impressive win.
    Lyndon Dykes
    Goal
    Lyndon Dykes
    Scotland
    Scotland
    GOAL! SCOTLAND 3-0 UKRAINE (LYNDON DYKES)
    Dykes grabs his second with a goal almost identical to his first! He climbs the highest to meet Fraser's corner and again he makes no mistake with his header.
    DOUBLE SCOTLAND SUB
    Christie and Tierney are off, McLean and Taylor are on.
    Kieran Tierney
    Off
    Kieran Tierney
    Scotland
    Scotland
    Greg Taylor
    On
    Greg Taylor
    Scotland
    Scotland
    DOUBLE UKRAINE SUB
    Ihnatenko and Zubkov replace Mudryk and Pikhalonok.
    Mykhaylo Mudryk
    Off
    Mykhaylo Mudryk
    Ukraine
    Ukraine
    Danylo Ignatenko
    On
    Danylo Ignatenko
    Ukraine
    Ukraine
    YELLOW CARD
    Sydorhuk is booked for a foul on Davies.
    Serhiy Sydorchuk
    Yellow card
    Serhiy Sydorchuk
    Ukraine
    Ukraine
    GOAL! SCOTLAND 2-0 UKRAINE (LYNDON DYKES)
    Only on the pitch a matter of minutes, Dykes has all but sealed the win for Scotland with his first goal for his country!
    Fraser delivers a cross to the near post and Dykes meets it with a glancing header that nestles in the far corner.
    DOUBLE SCOTLAND SUB
    Armstrong and Adams are replaced by Fraser and Dykes.
    OVER
    The cross is delivered to the back post by McKenna can't keep his header down.
    SCOTLAND NOT FINISHED YET
    After finally taking a deserved lead, Scotland have their eyes set on a second as they force a corner.
    Live comment icon
    John McGinn
    Goal
    John McGinn
    Scotland
    Scotland
    GOAL! SCOTLAND 1-0 UKRAINE (JOHN MCGINN)
    And finally, the breakthrough!
    McGinn outmuscles Bonder, turns and fires a low strike into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Trubin.
    The relief around Hampden Park is tangible!
    ANOTHER CHANCE FOR ARMSTRONG!
    Armstrong pops up in the right place at the right time but again he can't find the target. This time he heads wide from Adams' cross with the goal gaping.
    DOUBLE UKRAINE SUB
    Yaremchuk and Tsgankov take the places of Yarmolenko and Dovbyk.
    Artem Dovbyk
    Off
    Artem Dovbyk
    Ukraine
    Ukraine
    Roman Yaremchuk
    On
    Roman Yaremchuk
    Ukraine
    Ukraine
    HOW HAVE SCOTLAND NOT SCORED?!
    Adams is denied by the crossbar with a thumping header! And with an identical chance moments later, he forces a great save from Trubin!
    HERE COME SCOTLAND AGAIN
    A ball down the right feeds Armstrong, but shaken by his couple of earlier misses, he decides to pull it back rather than shoot, picking out Hickey. His shot is deflected behind for a corner.
    GREAT CHANCE!
    McTominay's sublime backheel opens up the space for Armstrong, who has only the goalkeeper to beat... but he blazes his shot over the bar from point-blank range!
    ARMSTRONG... NO!
    The high press from Tierney wins the ball back for Scotland in a dangerous area. He has the awareness to pull it back for Armstrong but he can only shoot straight down the throat of Trublin.
    OFFSIDE
    Ukraine spring a rapid counter-attack through the middle but Dovbyk mistimes his run and the offside flag - eventually - goes up.
    CLEAN TACKLE
    Dovbryk takes a tumble right on the edge of the penalty area under pressure from McTominay - but the referee allows play to continue and replays show the Manchester United midfielder won the ball cleanly.
    LONG THROW
    Scotland aren't the tallest of sides but it doesn't prevent Tierney from throwing the ball long. It looks like it could be a nervy moment for Ukraine defensively but they manage to scramble it clear.