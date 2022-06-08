A Wout Wegorst header deep into injury time sees Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 in the Nations League at the Cardiff City Stadium, extending their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

Before kick-off, the Cardiff City Stadium gave Robert Page’s side a rapturous reception in recognition of their achievement in having secured World Cup qualification for the first time since 1958 just three days earlier.

There were no signs of a Wales hangover in the first half despite Sunday’s triumph, with the Dragons almost taking the lead through a Joe Rodon header on 20 minutes, while the Netherlands had no shots on target.

However, things turn quickly in football and just minutes after the start of the second half the Netherlands took the lead through Koopmeiners.

It looked like Rhys Norrington-Davies had rescued a point for Wales in added time, but a thumping header from Weghorst seconds later handed Netherlands all three points.

The victory sees Louis van Gaal’s side retain top spot in Group A4, while Wales are rooted at the bottom on zero points and play second-placed Belgium at the weekend.

TALKING POINT

A BATTLE OF THE UNDERSTUDIES… A good way of determining whether a side will be successful in a tournament is whether a manager has the strength-in-depth to chop and change.

Tonight was very much a battle between the understudies, as Page replaced the Dragons’ weary heroes Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey with a younger, less experienced contingent of players, while Van Gaal surprisingly made 11 changes to the Netherlands team that started against Belgium.

Despite the last-gasp victory the Netherlands’ second string was unable to truly grasp its opportunity, failing to muster a single shot on target in the first half for the first time since a Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic under Frank De Boer.

In his third spell in charge Van Gaal has yet to suffer a defeat as Netherlands boss, however if the Oranje want to challenge at the Qatar World Cup they will need to see more quality from the squad.

Meanwhile, Wales’ will just be hoping to get out of their group in Qatar and in tonight's performance it looks like they may have the quality to do so.

Their success in recent years has often been led by Bale and Ramsey magic, but the performances of Brennan Johnson and Norrington-Davies in particular suggest they will have pace and talent to bring off the bench for November’s World Cup.

MAN OF THE MATCH

WOUT WEGHORST (NETHERLANDS) - It was a toss-up between Norrington-Davies and the Netherlands striker but Weghorst edges it after his brilliant powered header won the game for Van Gaal's side.

While the Netherlands were not great as a team, the Burnley big-man was a menace throughout, battling for every header and occasionally acting as a focal point for some intricate passing moves.

Weghorst topped off his performance with a 94th minute header which he powered beyond Adam Davies in the Wales net.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wales: Ward - 6, Roberts - 6, Mepham - 7, Rodon - 7, B. Davies - 7, Norrington-Davies - 9, Morrell - 8, Levitt - 7, Wilson - 7, James - 8, Johnson - 8… Subs: A. Davies - 5, Smith - 6, Bale - 6, Colwill - 6, Matondo - 6

Netherlands: Flekken - 6, Teze - 6, De Ligt - 6, De Vrij - 6, Hateboer - 5, Schouten - 7, Koopmeiners - 7, Malacia - 6, Lang - 6 , Gakpo - 7, Weghorst - 9... Subs: Martins Indi - 6, De Jong - 7, Til - N/A, Bergwijn - 6

