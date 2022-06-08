UEFA Nations League / League A
Cardiff City Stadium / 08.06.2022
WALES V NETHERLANDS: ROBERT PAGE'S WALES A GOAL DOWN AGAINST AN IN-FORM NETHERLANDS IN THE NATIONS LEAGUE AT THE CARDIFF CITY STADIUM
55'
ITS MUCH BETTER FROM THE DUTCH
Van Gaal's side are passing the ball crisply and with so much more intent. A tiring Wales side have a game on the hands here.
52'
WALES LOOKING TO RESPOND QUICKLY
The crowd are roaring the Dragons on as they pass it around the Dutch box looking to find an opening. So far the Netherlands are defending resiliently.
49'
Goal
Teun Koopmeiners
Netherlands
WALES 0-1 NETHERLANDS
That was quick. Koopmeiners picks up the ball on the edge of the box, takes a touch and drills a shot into the bottom left corner. Davies got a touch to it but couldn't parry the ball away.
47'
THIS IS DAMNING
No shots on target for the Dutch.
2nd Half
46'
BOTH TEAMS ARE OUT FOR THE SECOND HALF
A change in the Welsh goal as Davies comes in for Ward.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME
The referee calls for half time. Wales were the better team for much of the half, but had to do some good defending to prevent the Netherlands from taking the lead. Stalemate at the break.
44'
MASSIVE CHANCE FOR THE NETHERLANDS
Gakpo runs at the Wales defence, making his way into the box, before cutting onto his favoured right foot. He strikes a ball at goal from close range but it is blocked brilliantly by Mepham and deflected out for a corner. Brilliant defending once again.
41'
WALES DEFENDING WELL
Weghorst almost gets a yard in the box but Davies is across to sweep away. He's been imperious so far today. It's going to take something special to get past him this eveing.
37'
CORNER FOR THE NETHERLANDS
The Dutch have played a little better in the past 5 minutes. They are playing the ball around from right to left, patiently looking for the spaces. At present it keeps breaking down for them in the final third. Can they make something of this corner?
35'
IT SEEMS TO BE WORKING FOR THEM...
32'
VAN GAAL's UNDERSTUDY'S ARE STRUGGLING
Food for thought for Van Gaal. His side have barely got going today.
29'
JAMES EFFORT
James picks up the ball on the edge of the box, cuts onto his right and attempts to curl an effort into the far corner. The shot however tamely finds the keeper in the centre of the goal.
27'
WALES FREE-KICK
Roberts does well to buy a free-kick from the referee on the right of the box. The subsequent delivery from Wilson only finds the first man though. It has been all Wales in the first half.
25'
ONE FOR THE CAMERAS
Wilson does well to get the ball over the wall from 30 yards. The effort is a good height for the keeper however, and is palmed away for a Welsh corner.
24'
FREE KICK FOR WALES
Norrington-Davies is brought down by Lang on the edge of the box. The free-kick is very much Wilson distance... here we go
22'
SUSTAINED DUTCH POSSESSION
The Netherlands are trying to re-gain control of the game and are passing it around nicely. They're not doing anything to trouble the Welsh back line however.
19'
WALES' PACE CAUSING PROBLEMS
Wales' attacking players are causing all sorts of problems to the Netherlands with their pace. Both Johnson and James are making dangerous intelligent runs off the ball that are displacing the Netherlands centre-backs.
16'
ANOTHER WELSH CHANCE
Mepham whips in a deep ball from the right which finds Norrington-Davies at the far post. The midfielder leaps well but gets under the ball, directing his effort over the bar. Wales are playing pretty well here.
13'
CLOSE!
The Wilson delivery finds Rodon at the back post, and the defender connects well with the header.
However his effort is just wide of the post. He should have probably done better there...
12'
CORNER FOR WALES
A low Welsh cross in blocked at the front post by Teze who clears for a corner. Big chance here.