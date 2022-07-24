Lucy Bronze insists England remain ‘very level-headed’ as they prepare for their Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden on Tuesday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side have been in blistering form during the tournament, scoring 14 goals in the group stages without conceding before knocking out the highly-fancied Spain in the quarter-finals.

But preparing to play in her fourth successive major tournament semi-final, Bronze is yet to claim silverware with her country, and it’s no surprise that the Barcelona full-back is refusing to get carried away.

"We're the favourites and the hosts, but as a team we're very level-headed and we're not focusing on a final or lifting a trophy just yet,” the 30-year-old told the BBC.

The 2-1 defeat by eventual champions the United States in 2019 left Bronze in tears on the pitch at full-time.

"It probably hit me a lot harder than other people," she said.

"When you're in the best form of your life, that's when you feel like it is your time. That taught me more than anything else has - even when you invest, things can always go wrong.

"It's probably why I'm a lot more cool now. I've been at those very high heights and still been knocked down. It's a feeling that I don't particularly enjoy being reminded about but it's something I learned a lot from.

"I'm lucky enough to have experienced semi-finals, unlucky enough to have experienced defeat.

"So far things have been a little different from previous tournaments but psychologically we've always been prepared to be at the top.

"A lot of players are used to being in winning teams now more than ever. There are a lot more of those processes that our players are now used to."

Sweden, the world number two side, will undoubtedly be a firm test of England’s credentials but Bronze is aware it is another “huge opportunity” for the Lionnesses.

"England's always been my biggest focus and during my entire career I've wanted to lift a trophy for England," she added.

She also believes England's squad depth will make a difference.

"I've been lucky enough to be in some very strong England squads, but the depth we have [now], the level we can train at, is incredible," she said.

