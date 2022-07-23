Eve Perisset’s settled a tense quarter-final between France and Netherlands with an extra time penalty in Rotherham.

France dominated the first half but couldn’t score, with Delphine Cascarino hitting the post and Stephanie van der Gragt making two outstanding blocks to prevent certain goals.

Netherlands were under pressure throughout the second half too, and Daphne van Domselaar made two brilliant saves from Wendie Renard to take the match into extra time.

In the first period of extra time France finally broke through when Kadidiatou Diani won the penalty that Perisset converted.

France will now face Germany in the semi-finals in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT

Can France reach even higher ground? After three quarter-final defeats in their last three attempts, France finally got over the hump and reached the last four of the European Championship for the first time.

They made hard work of beating Netherlands tonight, missing a string of chances as they did so and coming up against an inspired Van Domselaar. In eliminating the European champions though they have shown serious credentials for going all the way in this tournament.

The eight-time champions Germany await France in the last four. It’s not getting any easier for France in this tournament but with a vibrant attacking team and some serious talent in reserve on the bench, they could surpass every French team in history and reach their first major final.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – SELMA BACHA (FRANCE)

The young Lyon star performed with such skill, energy and purpose in the final hour of the match it seems amazing that she was held in reserve. After a prolonged cameo that wore down the Dutch and eventually broke their resistance, she is surely a certain starter in the semi-final.

PLAYER RATINGS

France (4-3-3): Peraud-Magnin 6; Perisset 7, Mbock 6, Renard 7, Karchaoui 6; Toletti 7, Bilbaut 6, Geyoro 7; Diani 7, Malard 6, Cascarino 7

SUBS: Bacha 8, Mateo 7, Sarr 6, Palis 6, Torrent 6

Netherlands (4-3-3): Van Domselaar 8; Wilms 6, Van der Gragt 7, Janssen 6, Casparij 6; Groenen 5, Spitse 6, Van de Donk 5; Beerensteyn 5, Miedema 6, Pelova 6

SUBS: Roord 6, Brugts 7, Nouwen 6, Leuchter 6, Egurrola 6

KEY MOMENTS

27’ OFF THE POST! The Dutch are living dangerously here. They only half-clear a corner to the edge of the area, where Cascarino hits a spinning low volley that clatters the post with Van Domselaar rooted. Netherlands, who are living dangerously here, scramble the loose ball away.

37’ OFF THE LINE! Oh what a chance! The French work a superb move that releases Diani in the right of the area. She drills in a low cross that Malard controls on the edge of the six-yard box. Malard shoots low and beats Van Domselaar, but Van der Gragt lunges to clear the ball of the line and prevent the goal. That was outstanding defending.

41’ WHAT A BLOCK! Brilliant again from Van der Gragt! a looping cross is headed down to Geyoro, who thumps a shot at goal from eight yards out. Van der Gragt throws herself in the way and stops another certain goal! The ball hit her arm but it was tucked into her body, so there's no chance of a penalty.

65’ EXCELLENT SAVE! From the corner Renard wins the header and glances it to the far corner, only for Van Domselaar to brilliantly turn it around the post at full stretch.

87’ OH WHAT A CHANCE! Another excellent, winding run from Bacha ends when she finds Cascarino on the right. The cross to the back post is perfect, but Geyoro heads wide from six yards out!

90+4’ WHAT A SAVE! From the corner Renard climbs high at the back post. Her looping header back across goal is drifting in, until a superb one-handed save from Van Domselaar turns it behind again!

99’ PENALTY? Mateo slide rules a ball through to Diani in the inside right channel. Diani is through into the area, and appears to be brought down by Janssen but nothing is given. Our referee Ivana Martincic is invited to take another look, does so, and it's a spot kick to France! Janssen is booked for the foul.

102’ GOAL! FRANCE 1 (PERISSET PEN 102) NETHERLANDS 0 Perisset takes the kick, hard to the right of Van Domselaar who gets a hand on it but can't keep it out. France make the breakthrough!

KEY STAT

With their victory France reached the semi-finals of the UEFA European Women's Football Championship for the first time ever.

