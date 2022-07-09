Portugal made a sensational comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 match.

Nils Nielsen’s side got off to an incredible start putting themselves two goals ahead in the opening five minutes.

Coumba Sow scored an amazing long range strike as the ball rolled back to her on the edge of the box and then Rahel Kiwic headed home just moments later at the back post from a free-kick.

The Swiss went into the break two up but Portugal sensationally found a way back into the game. Diana Gomes tapped in for a corner before Jessica Silva levelled things just eight minutes later directing a great cross beyond Gaelle Thalmann.

Both sides named this match a must win game but they will have to share the points.

They are in Group C with Sweden and the Netherlands, both of those are expected to qualify.

TALKING POINT - PORTUGAL FIGHT TO THE END

Francisco Neto's team looked completely shell shocked going two goal down after just five minutes. They moved the ball far too slowly in the first half and could not break down Switzerland who were more than happy to sit deep and protect their lead. However, it all changed in the second half. They started to play with more intensity and more fight, battering the Swiss in the second period. Once Gomes scored from close range Portugal suddenly began to believe and from the moment they drew level they looked the most likely to go on and win. Substitute Telma Encarncao hit the post and Portugal had a few chances late on but couldn't seal the win.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAMONA BACHMANN

The Switzerland forward showed her quality throughout the match. The ex-Chelsea attacker has pace and trickery and used it to take charge of the first half. She also has the technical ability to swing in excellent crosses as she did for Switzerland's second goal, hanging up an outstanding ball to the back post with an inch perfect free-kick. Bachmann is vital if her nation want to progress from Group C and need her in top form.

Ramona Bachmann of Switzerland is challenged by Catarina Amado of Portugal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group C match between Portugal and Switzerland at Leigh Sports Village on July 09, 2022 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Ge Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Portugal: Pereira 5, Amado 6, Gomes 7, Costa 7, Marchao 6, Pinto 7, Do.Silva 6, Norton 7, Borges 7, Di.Silva 7, J.Silva 7.

Subs: Nazareth 6, Pinto 6, Encarnacao 6.

Switzerland: Thalmann 6, Martiz 6, Calligaris 5, Kiwic 7, Aigbogun 6, Maendly 5, Walti 6, Reuteler 5, Crnogorcevic 6, Sow 7, Bachmann 8.

Subs: Marti 5, Humm 6, Mauron 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

2’ – GOAL (SOW) – Wow. A goal already and it's an absolute screamer from Sow. It drops to her on the edge of the box and she powers it across the goal with her right foot and it flies into the bottom corner bending away from the keeper.

5' - GOAL (KIWIC) - Goals galore, this is an incredible start! Portugal are stunned. It's a long ball into the box from a free-kick towards the back post and Rahel Kiwic climbs highest to head home.

58' - GOAL (GOMES) - Is the comeback on? We have mentioned Portugals corners and they score from one. A great cross in from Borges and Gomes heads at goal, it's saved by Thalmann but she can only push the ball out to Gomes again who taps in.

65' - GOAL (J.SILVA) - Jessica Silva! She gets across her marker running across the near post and she directs a volley past Thalmann in goal. She attacks the ball in from Pinto so well. Game on - credit to Portugal, now the Swiss are shocked.

KEY STAT

Portugal are fortunate to be in the tournament after Russia beat them in the play-off round but were disqualified as a result of their nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

