Spain recovered from a nightmare start to the tournament running out comfortable 4-1 victors over Finland in Milton Keynes.

The veteran Finnish striker Linda Sallstrom was put through on goal in the first minute and slid an effort just past the outstretched arms of Sandra Panos Garcia Villamil and in off the far post.

Ad

With key duo Ballon d'Or winner Alexis Putellas, who was watching pitchside, and Jennifer Hermoso missing the tournament through injury doubt could easily have crept in for Spain but they continued to play their possession football and were rewarded before the break.

Euro 2022 Spain's Batlle relishing atmosphere at 'very exciting' Euros 06/07/2022 AT 12:07

Skipper Irene Paredes headed home Mariona Caldentey's corner after 26 minutes and then Aitana Bonmati was picked out by Maria Leon's cross and guided a wonderful header home.

Tinja-Riikka Korpel was required to make a couple of stops to prevent Spain going further ahead before another brilliant Leon delivery, this time from a free kick, was headed home by Lucia Garcia.

And in stoppage time Caldentey got on the scoresheet as she tucked home a penalty after substitute Marta Cardona was brought down by Elli Pikkujamsa.

TALKING POINT

Spain remain very capable despite Putellas loss - Losing their best player and spiritual leader to an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of a tournament where there was expectation they would finally lay a marker as the new force in women's international football must have been shattering to the whole Spanish squad. Then losing a goal in the opening minute, most sides would betray signs of panic in situation. There was none. And this, more than the scoreline, makes one confident Jorge Vilda's side will go a long way in this tournament and whoever beats them is likely to win the trophy. Their slick passing in the opposition third was as prominent as before, their set piece delivery exquisite and there seems no shortage of players who are capable of stepping up and shining over the next few weeks to fill the seemingly gaping chasm left by the Barcelona genius. And they will be great fun to watch as they do.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Irene Paredes of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 group B match between Spain and Finland at Stadium mk on July 08, 2022 in Milton Keynes, England. (P Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Maria Leon (Spain) - She seems a player opposition teams must have a plan for. Allowed to drift forward from defence and play balls under no pressure from 35 yards to unerringly find team-mates she will be a key player throughout the tournament if, as expected, Spain dominate possession. Her ball for Bonmati was exquisite as were a number of free kicks, one of which got reward when Lucia Garcia notched Spain's third.

TOPSHOT - Spain's defender Maria Leon clears the ball during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Group B football match between Spain and Finland at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, north of London on July 8, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Sandra Panos 6; Battle 6, Paredes 7, Mapi León 9*, Ouahabi 7; Bonmati 8, Guijarro 7, Guerrero 7, Caldentey 8, Lucia Garcia 7, Esther Gonzalez 7.

Subs: Alexandri 7, Sheila 6, Del Castillo 6, Cardona 7, Pina 6.

Finland: Korpela 7; Hyyrynen 6, Westerlund 6, Pikkujamsa 6, Koivisto 7; Alanen 6, Summanen 7, Engman 6, Oling 6; Sallstrom 7, Franssi 6.

Subs: Sainio 6, Kuikka 6, Ahtinen 6, Danielsson 6, Rantanen 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

1' GOAL FOR FINLAND! Sallstrom finds herself through on goal with under a minute on the clock and she squeezes an effort past the Spanish keeper and just inside the near post.

26' GOAL FOR SPAIN! It has been coming and then some. Another fine delivery from Caldentey and Paredes met it with a bullet header into the roof of the net.

41' GOAL FOR SPAIN! Bonmati is found free from a cross from the left flank from Leon and guides her header inside the far top corner.

75' GOAL FOR SPAIN! Leon's delivery again causes havoc and on this occasion Garcia meets the free kick with an unstoppable header at the near post.

90+4' PENALTY! Cardona ran into the box, did a legover and then was brought down by Kuikka.

90+5' GOAL FOR SPAIN! Caldentey walked up to the penalty spot before calmly side-footing just inside the top corner.

KEY STAT

Football England thrash out entertaining draw with Spain at Arnold Clark Cup 20/02/2022 AT 17:30