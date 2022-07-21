Germany’s class shone through as they saw off a resilient Austria to claim their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2022 in front of 16,000 supporters at Brentford.

Lina Magull’s first-half effort gave Die Nationalelf the lead and Alexandra Popp added an unconventional second in added-time as Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side sealed their spot in the final four where they will meet either Netherlands or France on Wednesday.

Austria - the tournament’s surprise package - will count themselves mightily unfortunate, however, as they were denied by the woodwork three times as they desperately tried to breach a Germany defence that had yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The early signs looked ominous for a Germany side that had previously looked unbreachable, as Austria went desperately close to opening the scoring in the 13th minute. Their defence was caught napping as Marina Georgieva wriggled away from her marker to meet Verena Hanshaw’s corner delivery with a powerful header, but Germany were bailed out by the upright.

Germany soon wrestled the initiative back and, after forcing an error, made it pay with their first shot on target as Magull opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Their high-press proved effective as Klara Buhl won the ball from Laura Wienroither down the left flank before pulling it back for Popp who cleverly left it for Magull to slot it home.

The woodwork was left shaking twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half – at opposite ends of the pitch. Giulia Gwinn made an untracked run into the penalty area to meet Buhl’s left-flank cross but her shot struck the outside of the post. Moments later, Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms made amends for a poor clearance to tip Barbara Dunst’s attempted lob onto the crossbar to keep her clean sheet intact.

Austria may have sensed it wasn’t going to be their night when they hit the woodwork for the third time as Sarah Puntigam struck the bottom of the post after Germany failed to clear a corner delivery, but they continued to throw everything at their neighbours – without reward.

As their opponents tired, Germany exposed the space left in midfield and at the back, and after Buhl missed a guilt-edged chance, they eventually sealed the deal when Popp blocked Zinsberger’s attempted clearance, with the ball bouncing into the back of the net to finally end Austria’s fairy-tale.

TALKING POINT – Austria unfortunate but ultimately the makers of own undoing

Austria started the game as firm underdogs, taking on a formidable Germany side yet to be breached and searching for a record ninth title. And yet they showed bravery and ambition to take the game to their illustrious opponents, at times throwing the proverbial kitchen sink at Frohms’ defence. With a little more luck, they could easily have been on the scoresheet three times and perhaps extended their extraordinary run in this competition.

But ultimately, they were the makers of their own undoing as Germany – as efficient as ever - made them pay for two defensive mistakes. Winners usually find a way to win and this Germany side – like their predecessors – have all the hallmarks of champions. A seemingly impenetrable defence and a ruthless strike force makes for a dangerous combination.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Defending from the front, the Germany captain made it exceptionally difficult for Austria to play out from the back and she would grab the rewards for her high-pressing by notching her fourth consecutive goal in the competition. Popp's all-round game was impressive, and her decision to dummy Buhl's cross to provide Magull the space to score the opener was a moment of genius.

PLAYER RATINGS

Germany: Frohms 7, Gwinn 7, Hendrich 6, Hegering 6, Rauch 6, Magull 8, Dabritz 7, Oberdorf 7, Huth 7, Popp 9*, Buhl 8.. subs: Dallmann 5, Lattwein 5, Brand N/A, Lohmann N/A, Kleinherne N/A.

Austria: Zinsberger 5, Wienrother 6, Wenninger 6, Georgieva 7, Hanshaw 7, Hickelsberger 6, Puntigam 7, Feiersinger 6, Zadrazil 5, Dunst 7, Billa 6.. subs: Nascheweng 5, Hobinger N/A, Makas N/A

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - AUSTRIA HIT THE POST! Austria send Germany a warning! Georgieva is unmarked to meet Hanshaw's corner delivery and the centre-back's powerful header leaves Frohms rooted to the spot, but Germany are bailed out by the upright!

25’ - GOAL! GERMANY 1-0 AUSTRIA (LINA MAGULL): Germany make the breakthrough! Magull gives them lift-off! The high-press is in operation as Buhl bullies Weinnger to win the ball on the left flank, she cuts it back for Popp, who cleverly leaves it for Magull and she slots it into the far corner.

46’ - A LET OFF FOR AUSTRIA! Germany should double their advantage immediately after the restart. Gwinn makes an untracked run into the penalty area to meet Buhl's left-flank cross, but her shot - struck low and hard - is agonisingly just wide.

53' - ALMOST A STUNNING EQUALISER! Goalkeeper Frohms is rather hurried as she attempts to clear her lines. It's deflected into the path of Dunst, who steadies herself before launching a shot from way out. Frohms is scrambling to get back and does well to tip it onto the bar!

57' - AUSTRIA HIT THE POST - AGAIN! Would you believe it! For the third time tonight, Austria have been denied by the woodwork. This time it's Puntigam who suffers such bad luck, her effort cannoning off the bottom of the post after Germany failed to clear a corner delivery.

83' - WHAT A MISS! This is the chance to wrap it up for Germany as Popp unselfishly squares it to Buhl and with the goal gaping she somehow screws her shot wide!

90' - GOAL! GERMANY 2-0 AUSTRIA (ALEXANDRA POPP): Finally, Germany seal their place in the semi-final - but not in the fashion you would imagine! Popp, for the fourth game in a row, gets on the scoresheet as she blocks Zinsberger's attempted clearance and she gets the luck of the bounce as it hits the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Alexandra Popp is the first player to score in four consecutive Euros appearances in a single edition.

Germany have scored in the first half in each of their last seven games at the UEFA Women's European Championship, the longest such run in the competition's history.

With Klara Buhl’s shot in the 78th minute, Germany and Austria combined for five woodwork hits – the most in a Euros match since at least 2013.

