Euro 2022 quarter final: Germany vs Austria live updates - latest score as Austria look to cause major upset
Euro / Quarter-final
Brentford Community Stadium / 21.07.2022
Live
16'
NERVES IN GERMANY'S DEFENCE
Chaos inside the Germany penalty area as Hanshaw delivers a dangerous, long free-kick. The marking is non-existent but the defence manage to scramble clear.
13'
AUSTRIA HIT THE POST!
Austria send Germany a warning! Georgieva is unmarked to meet Hanshaw's corner delivery and the centre-back's powerful header leaves Frohms rooted to the spot, but Germany are bailed out by the upright!
12'
DANGEROUS CROSS
Brilliant from Dunst as she cuts inside and delivers a cross to the far post with her right foot, winning Austria a corner.
10'
GERMANY OPPORTUNITY
A chance immediately down the other end now as Huth drives down the right, cuts it back for Buhl, who tees up her skipper Popp. She leans back and shoots over the bar.
9'
FIRST CHANCE GOES TO AUSTRIA!
Having timed her run to perfection to meet Feiersinger's through ball, Hickelsberger-Fuller flicks the ball around her marker as she bursts into the penalty area. She keeps her shot low and hard but it's straight at Frohms, who makes a straightforward save.
7'
GERMANY CORNER
Dabritz sparks an attack for Germany, winning the ball in midfield. Gwinn takes over, winning her side a first corner of the match.
5'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Concern for Hegering as the Germany centre-back requires some treatment following a challenge from Zadrazil - but she'll be fine to continue.
ONE TO WATCH
Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger, of Austria and Arsenal, will be crucial to her side tonight - Arsenal journalist Art de Roche explains why...
‘Why she is so highly thought of’ – Zinsberger one to watch in Austria-Germany match
4'
DID YOU KNOW?
Thirty-five of the 46 members of the two squads tonight play in the German Bundesliga.
2'
SHOT BLOCKED
Germany don't take long to get into their attacking stride, Huth finding space to have a shot from 30 yards. Hanshaw makes the block.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
Austria get us underway at Brentford after the players take the knee.
20:00
MINUTE'S SILENCE
There is a period of reflection to remember Germany legend Uwe Seeler, who has sadly passed away.
19:57
IT'S TIME FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEMS...
Meaning kick-off is just a few minutes away!
19:55
'KNOCK 'EM DEAD'
Eurosport caught up with the sister of Germany's Sydney Lohmann before kick-off and she was in bullish mood.
‘Knock ‘em dead’ - Sydney Lohmann’s sister in bullish mood ahead of Austria clash
19:50
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
Tonight's winner will meet either France or Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday, July 27.
19:45
UNBREACHABLE?
19:40
19:35
LANDMARK APPEARANCE
Sarah Zadrazil will make her 100th appearance for Austria tonight.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:30
'I'M VERY EXCITED' - FUHRMANN RELISHING CHALLENGE
Austria have upset the odds to make it this far - but the camp isn't satisfied just yet.
Furhmann told UEFA.com: "Germany will want to show from the very first minute that they're one of the favourites for the title. So it's on us to keep up with them and do our basics well on the pitch. I'm very excited to see what we will be able to do."