France booked their spot in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-1 win over Belgium in Rotherham.

Corinne Diacre's side scored both goals in the first half as they made it two victories from two in the group stages with a performance that was far more dominant than the scoreline suggests.

Ad

It did not take long for Les Bleues to get into their stride, taking the lead after just six minutes when Delphine Cascarino’s back post cross was met by Kadidiatou Diani, who rose highest to head home from six yards. The PSG striker nearly got a second shortly afterwards, only for goalkeeper Nicky Evrard to make a stunning save from point-blank range.

Euro 2022 France and Diacre look to banish in-fighting of 2019 on the road to Euro glory - Inside Europe 11/07/2022 AT 15:33

France were rampant and created numerous chances to extend their advantage, but Belgium equalised completely against the run of play through Janice Cayman, who stabbed past Pauline Peyraud-Magnin after Tessa Wullaert’s superb pass. Parity lasted for merely five minutes though as Griedge Mbock Bathy restored the lead before the break, meeting Clara Mateo’s whipped cross and finding the back of the net.

Les Bleus struggled to find quite the same momentum after the break, although Cascarino did drag one shot wide, while Ouleymata Sarr was left disappointed when her heavy touch allowed ‘keeper Nicky Evrard to race off her line and claim.

The substitute really should have put the game to bed shortly afterwards when picked out in acres of space in the area, only for an unbelievably tame shot to be comfortably pushed away. The lack of a third goal - Wendie Renard would miss a late penalty - left France open to a sucker-punch, but they marshalled the final 30 minutes perfectly, with Belgium barely seeing sight of the 18-yard box.

TALKING POINT - France look like title contenders

A handful of teams have laid down markers during the group stages of Euro 2022, but few have been more exciting and more dominant on the front foot than France, who have already netted seven times in two outings.

Les Bleues, who hammered Italy 5-1 in their opening match, barely had to get out of second gear yet still constantly gave Belgium the run around, particularly when breaking on the overlap on the left hand side where Cascarino had plenty of joy, fizzing crosses into the box or going for goal herself.

They have never got past the quarter-finals of the European Championships, but this ‘golden generation’ of players, who were pre-tournament third favourites to lift the title, look primed to go deep. They hit Belgium with an abundance of pace and will be an attacking force no matter who they face.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Kadidiatou Diani (France). The powerhouse forward is so difficult to contain when in full flow, with her rapid pace and long limbs meaning she can accelerate away from defenders at ease.

She scored 16 goals in 31 appearances for PSG last season, and now has three in six internationals in 2022, with a brilliant downwards heading getting France off to the perfect start on six minutes.

Yet it was not just her goalscoring prowess that was so impressive. Diani was withdrawn midway through the second half, outlining her importance to the team, after giving the Belgium defence the run-around, constantly finding pockets of space from which to cross or shoot after beating her marker.

PLAYER RATINGS

FRANCE WOMEN: Peyraud-Magnin 6; Karchaoui 6, Renard 7, Mbock 8, Perisset 6; Mateo 9, Bilbault 6, Geyoro 6; Cascarino 7, Katoto 6, Diani 9. Subs: Sarr 6, Toletti 6, Bacha 6, Malard n/a, Palis n/a

BELGIUM WOMEN: Evrard 9; Philtjens 6, De Neve 6, Kees 5, Vangheluwe 5; Biesmans 6, Vanhaevermaet 6; Cayman 7, De Caigny 6, Dhont 6; Wullaert 6. Subs: Minnaert 6, Delacauw 6, Deloose 6, Tysiak n/a, Eurling n/a

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

6’ GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 BELGIUM (Diani). It had been coming! The overload down the left hand flank works perfectly again, and then Kadidiatou Diani superbly heads home at the back post. What a start!

16’ WHAT A SAVE! Another superb move down the France left, resulting in Sakina Karchaoui whipping in a cross that Diani prods goalwards, only for the 'keeper to somehow save from point blank range. Remarkable stop

36’ GOAL! FRANCE 1-1 BELGIUM (Cayman). Well, would you look at that? Completely against the run of play, Belgium have equalised. Tessa Wullaert swivels and picks out Janice Cayman, who stabs past the onrushing goalkeeper!

41’ GOAL! FRANCE 2-1 BELGIUM (Mbock). Belgium fail to deal with a corner, which comes back to Mateo and she whips a cross into the six yard box, from where Mbock heads home. Parity lasts just five minutes!

89’ MISSED PENALTY! An utterly ludicrous VAR decision in France’s favour and Tysiak is shown a second yellow card for what is adjudged to be handball, but justice is done as Renard’s penalty is saved, while the captain bundles the rebound wide

KEY STATS

France have now registered 16 successive wins - while their last competitive defeat came against the USA at the 2019 World Cup

Belgium have suffered their first loss in nine competitive games

Euro 2022 Geyoro scores first-half hat-trick as France hit five past lacklustre Italy 10/07/2022 AT 18:29