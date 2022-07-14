Euro / Matchday 2
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 14.07.2022
France Women vs Belgium Women live updates - latest from a crucial group game at Euro 2022
36'
Goal
Janice Cayman
Belgium (W)
GOAL! FRANCE 1-1 BELGIUM - CAYMAN EQUALISES
Well, would you look at that? Completely against the run of play, Belgium have equalised. Tessa Wullaert swivels and picks out Janice Cayman, who stabs past the onrushing goalkeeper!
35'
BELGIUM STEADYING?
They're not having much of the ball, and aren't really getting out of their half, but certainly they seem to be defending their 18-yard box better, with the overloads on the France left happening far less frequently
31'
MATEO FLASHES WIDE
Cascarino bursts into the box, holding off a couple of tackles in the process before going down. The ball falls to Mateo who hooks a low shot off target
27'
FRANCE PUSHING AGAIN
The French force a corner down the right which Mateo sends in right footed and Renard meets again, but once more heads wide
25'
THAT'S AMBITIOUS
The ball falls to Charlotte Bilbault 30-yards out and she skies it well over the bar
24'
HEADERS GALORE
This is quite the stat
21'
BELGIUM UP AGAINST IT
France have won each of the previous 14 games when Diani has scored
17'
FRANCE SUB
France have been forced into an early change, with Ouleymata Sarr on for the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Off
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
France (W)
On
Ouleymata Sarr
France (W)
17'
RENARD CHANCE AGAIN
The defender is left unmarked from a corner and powers a header towards goal, only for a defender to block
16'
WHAT A SAVE!
Another superb move down the France left, resulting in Sakina Karchaoui whipping in a cross that Diani prods goalwards, only for the 'keeper to somehow save from point blank range. Remarkable stop
13'
HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF FOR FRANCE
They do seem to love an early goal
11'
JOY DOWN THE LEFT AGAIN
France are particularly enjoying the overlap on the left. Delphine Cascarino benefits this time, cutting in on her right foot before flashing a shot wide
8'
BELGIUM STRUGGLING TO SETTLE
The Belgium players just have not got going so far. France have had so much possession and look so dangerous on the attack. This could be a long night
6'
Goal
Kadidiatou Diani
France (W)
GOAL! FRANCE 1-0 BELGIUM (DIANI)
It had been coming! The overload down the left hand flank works perfectly again, and then Kadidiatou Diani superbly heads home at the back post. What a start!
5'
LES BLEUS LOOKING BRIGHT
France really are on the front foot early on. They've had a couple of good crossing opportunities as well as that Renard header
3'
FRANCE PUSHING EARLY ON
It's the French who land the first chance as captain Wendie Renard heads just wide.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
France are in their famous all blue strip, whereas Belgium are in gold! It's the French who kick things off and we are underway
19:57
ONE TO WATCH
Keep your eye on Grace Geyoro tonight, she scored a hat-trick in France's opening group game, a 5-1 win over Italy
Image credit: Getty Images
19:56
TIME FOR THE ANTHEMS!
The two teams emerge to a rapturous reception. There's a terrific following for both teams inside the New York Stadium!
19:51
KICK OFF APPROACHING
There's less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off in South Yorkshire. Who's coming out on top?