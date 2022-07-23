France v Netherlands live updates - latest Euro 2022 score in last quarter-final
Euro / Quarter-final
AESSEAL New York Stadium / 23.07.2022
19:36
19:32
ENTERTAINERS
Netherlands boss Mark Parsons is still waiting for his team to deliver the kind of high octane performance that won them this tournament in 2017. Even if they haven't dominated games as yet they've been involved in some crackers so far, with their wins over Portugal and Switzerland both in the balance late in the piece. Miedema, who missed both those matches, is back; will she be the difference?
19:28
FRANCE SO FAR
They started this tournament like a steam train, thrashing Italy in their opening match before dispatching a useful Belgian side thereafter. Only a penalty in the twelfth minute of injury time against Iceland denied them a clean sweep of wins in the group phase.
19:24
19:19
CHANGES
France rested a lot of their players in their last match with Iceland, such was the luxury of winning the group earlier in the tournament. They've made five changes to return to full strength tonight.
The Dutch have been busy too. They lost Lieke Martens to injury this week, and have made a few changes in their front three. Vivienne Miedema returns to the team after a bout of Covid-19, and is joined up to by Victoria Pelova, who turned in a sensational cameo against Sweden last weekend to help Netherlands advance to the last eight.
19:15
19:13
THE DUTCH:
19:10
THE FRENCH:
19:05
AND THEN THERE WERE FIVE
We now know the identity of three of the semi-finalists at Euro 2022; in Rotherham tonight we’ll sort out the fourth and final one, who will go on to face Germany on Wednesday.
France have looked handy so far, and it took them just two matches to win Group D outright. The Dutch are the reigning European champions but had a more taxing time getting out of Group C, eventually sorting it out with a late flurry of goals against Switzerland last Sunday.
It’s a tough one to call, and it should be a belter; team news off the wires for you shortly.