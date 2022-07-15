Advertisement
Austria vs Norway Euro 2022 Group A live updates - shock on the cards as Austria take the lead
70'
POOR, POOR, POOR
Really unusual from Reiten as she makes a total mess of her attempted cross - and Hegerberg lets her team mate exactly how she feels about it. That was a waste from a decent position.
68'
DANGER
Much better from Norway as they overload their opponents down the right flank, with Hansen whipping a dangerous ball into the middle. But there are no takers and Austria, having fallen asleep for a split second, survive a rare scare.
64'
NORWAY SUB
Celin Bizet Ildhusoy comes on for Eikeland.
Off
Amalie Eikeland
Norway (W)
On
Celin Ildhusøy
Norway (W)
63'
ANOTHER CHANCE FOR AUSTRIA
Poor defending from Norway once again as the ball falls to Billa, but again it's a poor strike at goal and straight down the middle for Pettersen to save.
62'
POOR FINISH!
Dunst collects the ball inside the Norway penalty area and here's Austria's chance to all but seal their place in the quarter-final... but her right-footed shot is straight at Pettersen.
60'
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP A
ELSEWHERE IN GROUP A

While Norway continue to toil, England are just hitting their stride in Southampton in their game with Northern Ireland - it's now 4-0 at St Mary's.
57'
SHOT DRAGGED WIDE
The ball falls kindly to Hegerberg on the edge of the Austria penalty area, but rather than taking a touch, she fires a first-time shot at goal, dragging it well wide.
56'
IT'S A STRUGGLE
Norway's star players - Hansen and Reiten - are struggling to impose themselves on the game. They are pushing higher now, but they've yet to test the Austria goalkeeper.
55'
AUSTRIA IN CONTROL
Ten minutes into the second half and there has been no real improvement from Norway.
53'
BRIEF STOPPAGE
Wienroither needed treatment, but the Austrian full-back is quickly back to her feet.
51'
ANOTHER AUSTRIA SHOT
Hickelsberger-Fuller drives down the right with purpose, and she has support. But she looks to go it all alone, firing a shot from an angle which Pettersen can hold onto.
48'
DID YOU KNOW?
Billa's goal was the 300th in the Women's Euro group stage.
Image credit: Getty Images
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
Back underway at the Amex. Austria have never defeated Norway but they are now just 45 minutes from creating history.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - AUSTRIA 1-0 NORWAY
As it stands, Norway are going out of Euro 2022 and it will be Austria who will play Germany in the quarter-finals.
A big 45 minutes still to come.
45'+1
YELLOW CARD
Wenninger goes into the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Carina Wenninger
Austria (W)
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks1
45'
THREE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
180 more seconds for Norway to endure at the end of the first half.
45'
AUSTRIA PILE ON PRESSURE
Billa uses her strength to hold onto the ball inside the Norway penalty area as Austria build another attack. Ultimately it comes to little but Norway could really do with the half-time whistle right about now.
43'
SAVE!
Austria's tails are really up now and they're winning all the second balls. Hickelsberger-Fuller rifles a shot low and hard at goal, but Pettersen is fully behind it.
40'
UPSET ON THE CARDS
Norway need to stand up and be counted if they're to turn this around. As it stands, they need two goals to qualify. Ladies and gents, we have an upset on the cards here.
37'
Goal
Nicole Billa
Austria (W)
Goals1
On target2
Wide1
Corners1
GOAL! AUSTRIA 1-0 NORWAY (NICOLE BILLA)
Norway have a mountain to climb now, this isn't going to plan at all!
Needing to win, they find themselves a goal down as Hanshaw's pinpoint cross is glanced into the far corner by Billa. A fine header! Just rewards for Austria's endeavour.