Euro / Matchday 2
Leigh Sports Village / 13.07.2022
Advertisement
Euro 2022 Group C - Netherlands vs Portugal live: latest score as Oranje score two early goals
47'
Goal
Diana Silva
Portugal (W)
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 2-2 PORTUGAL (DIANA SILVA)
There it is - the equaliser!
For the second game running, Portugal have fought back from two goals down! Silva with the goal, meeting a cross from the right, and this time there was nothing the Dutch goalkeeper could have done about it.
46'
WOW, HUGE SAVE!
Pinto is picked out by a pinpoint cross and her bullet header is somehow tipped by an athletic save from Van Domeselaar. That is some save from the Dutch goalkeeper to keep the score level!
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF BEGINS
No changes from either side at the break. Portugal get us underway!
DID YOU KNOW?
Should they fail to win, Netherlands would become the first reigning European champions since Germany in 1997 (D2) to start their defence of the trophy without a win in their first two matches.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - NETHERLANDS 2-1 PORTUGAL
At one stage it felt like the Netherlands were in cruise control - but goals change games and after Portugal halved the deficit they have looked the better side.
45'+3
DUTCH SHOT
And now they're even defending corners! Spitse's delivery is met by a Portugal defender - but only as far as Roord who blasts over.
45'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME TO PLAY
Portugal continue to push. It almost feels like they need to concede twice before they start to play!
43'
MORE PRESSURE
Portugal have the momentum now as they force another corner. Marchao's delivery is too close to Van Domselaar, however she can only tip it over the bar for another corner.
The Netherlands could do with the half-time whistle now.
40'
BOOKING
A tackle of frustration from Egurrola is punished by a yellow card.
Yellow card
Damaris Egurrola
Netherlands (W)
38'
Penalty
Carole Costa
Portugal (W)
GOAL! NETHERLANDS 2-1 PORTUGAL (CAROLE COSTA)
Costa side-foots a cool penalty into the back of the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
Game on!
37'
THE PENALTY IS GIVEN!
It has taken some time but the referee finally points to the spot.
35'
REFEREE HAS GONE TO THE MONITOR!
The referee has gone to the pitchside monitor to have another look at this incident. Janssen did make contact so let's see what the decision is...
34'
POTENTIAL PENALTY CHECK
VAR is having a look to see if Silva was fouled inside the Netherlands penalty area. Looked like she may have lost her footing, but this is a lengthy delay...
33'
OFF THE LINE!
Another free header as Netherlands come close to scoring from yet another corner. van der Gragt is left all alone to meet Spitse's delivery and her header is destined to cross the line until Costa intervenes!
31'
WAKE-UP CALL FOR DUTCH
Lightning quick feet from Pinto down the right side causes the Netherlands a wake-up call, even if the attack ultimately comes to nothing.
27'
BETTER FROM PORTUGAL
A beautifully weighted through ball picks out the run of Silva, who has done well to stay onside. A first-time shot is sent wide, however.
25'
DUTCH ON THE ATTACK AGAIN
The Netherlands come forward in numbers once more. Beerensteyn delivers a deep cross to the back post - but Martens gets her first-time volley all wrong.
23'
JUST OVER
Spitse's corner delivery is indeed dangerous - it finds Egurrola, but this time she can't keep her header down.
22'
MORE PROBLEMS FOR PORTUGAL
Portugal have shown some promise in attack but their defending has been somewhat chaotic, particularly when it comes to set-pieces.
They have just conceded another corner...