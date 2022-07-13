Sweden Women vs Switzerland Women live updates - latest from this Euro 2022 Group C clash

Euro / Matchday 2
Bramall Lane / 13.07.2022
16:42
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
Plenty of fans have made the journey to the Steel City and they're making a lot of noise!
16:40
16:37
DESTINATION: SHEFFIELD
Sheffield United's Bramall Lane is the venue for this fixture. It also hosted Sweden's draw with the Netherlands, so The Blue and Yellows should be familiar with their surroundings
16:33
SWITZERLAND LOOKING TO MAKE HISTORY
Switzerland meanwhile have only reached the European Championships once before, back in 2017 when they were knocked out in the group stages. A win tonight would be a huge boost to their hopes of progressing
16:32
SWEDEN'S STRONG EUROS RECORD
Sweden have an impressive history in the Women's European Championships. They won the first tournament, back in 1984, and have never failed to reach the knock-out stages when qualifying for the tournament. They last reached the final in 2001, when they lost to Germany
16:24
HARSH CHANGES?
Kiwic scored for Switzerland in their opening game as they drew 2-2 with Portugal, while Andersson struck for Sweden during a 1-1 stalemate with the Netherlands. It's not enough for either to retain their place, though
16:19
ONE CHANGE PER TEAM
So each manager has decided to make one change from their opening group games. Stina Blackstenius is in for Jonna Andersson for the Swedes, while Luana Buhler replaces Rahel Kiwic in the Switzerland XI
16:18
TEAM NEWS
SWEDEN WOMEN: Lindahl; Ilestedt, Bjorn, Eriksson Glas; Angeldal, Seger, Asllani; Blackstenius, Hurtig, Rolfo...Subs: Falk, Musovic, Andersson, Sembrant, Nilden, Kullberg, Jakobsson, Blomqvist, Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson /// SWITZERLAND WOMEN: Thalmann; Maritz, Calligaris, Buhler, Aigbogun; Crnogorcevic, Walti, Maendly, Reuteler; Sow, Bachmann...Subs: Peng, Friedli, Stierli, Mari, Rinast, Xhemaili, Kiwic, Mauron, Folmli, Humm, Risen, Terchoun
16:16
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Sweden vs Switzerland from Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Each team drew their opening match, so will be keen to chalk up a win. Team news coming shortly!