Lionel Messi admits that his future with Argentina is uncertain after the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Messi’s comments came after the 3-0 win over Venezuela in Argentina’s penultimate World Cup qualifier, meaning this year’s event could be his last chance to claim football’s greatest prize.

He said: “I don't know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming. After Qatar I will have to reassess many things.”

'It has been a while that I am happy here, since before winning the Copa. I am thankful for all this they make me feel every time I come to Argentina.

When asked about whether he will continue his international career after Qatar, he added: “I don't know, the truth is I don't know. I think about what is coming, which is close, Ecuador [on Tuesday]. The preparation matches in June and September.

“Let's hope these go the best way possible. But for sure after the World Cup many things will change.”

The 34-year-old has endured a frustrating season at club level, in what has been a disappointing first campaign with Paris Saint Germain.

He has scored only seven goals in 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring only twice in Ligue 1. This has prompted him to be booed by his own fans.

However, Messi appears to be in better spirits when donning the blue and white of Argentina, and was warmly received by the crowd at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The ‘La Albiceleste’ captain scored the third goal against Venezuela, with Nico Gonzalez and PSG teammate Angel di Maria also on target.

Messi is now looking forward to playing in his fifth, and possibly his last World Cup finals this year.

Argentina have taken one of South America’s four automatic qualification berths for the tournament, which are also occupied by Brazil, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Peru, Colombia and Chile are vying for fifth spot, which secures a subsequent playoff match against an Asian team.

