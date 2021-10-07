An all-female officiating team will take charge of England’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra on Saturday.

Kateryna Monzul has been named as the referee alongside fellow Ukrainian assistants Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko.

Monzul’s last senior men’s international match she refereed was San Marino vs Gilbraltar in a Nations League clash in November 2020.

Monzul has also refereed at the 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019 Women’s World Cups and the 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2017 European Championships.

She has taken charge of professional women's matches since September 2005 and has been refereeing in the men’s Ukrainian Premier League since 2016.

The 40-year-old was voted the best referee in the Ukraine men's top-flight division after the 2019/20 season.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, who referees in Ligue 1 and has officiated in the men’s Europa League and a men’s World Cup qualifier between Lithuania and Northern Ireland this season, will be on VAR duty.

