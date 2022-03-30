Cristiano Ronaldo has said Portugal are in their “rightful place” after qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes scored either side of half-time in a play-off victory at the Estadio do Dragao, which means Ronaldo is set to play at his fifth World Cup.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram after the match to thank the supporters after wins over North Macedonia and Turkey last Thursday in the play-offs secured their place in Qatar.

“Goal achieved, we’re at the Qatar World Cup, we’re in our rightful place!” he wrote.

“Thank you to all the Portuguese for the tireless support! Forca Portugal!”

Ronaldo’s Manchester United team-mate Diogo Dalot also took to social media to react to Portugal’s successful qualification.

He wrote: "That ORGULHO belong to this family! Qatar, here we go #WorldCup Thank you to all Portuguese."

Fernandes simply wrote "P-O-R-T-U-G-A-L."

Ronaldo said before the match that he is not thinking about retirement and that he will be the one who decides his own future.

"I'm starting to see that many of you ask the same question," the five-time Ballon d’Or winner told reporters.

"I'm the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, if I don't feel like it, I don't. I'm the one in charge, full stop."

He added: "I live one day at a time, tomorrow only God knows.

"I enjoy football and I still feel useful both at the club and at the national team. I will decide when I want, not when they understand fans, family or journalists.

“I have always decided my life and that is what I will continue to do."

Ronaldo on retirement - and North Macedonia

Ronaldo will return to club action this weekend with Manchester United taking on Leicester on Saturday evening as they bid to qualify for the Champions League next season.

