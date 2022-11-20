It didn’t long for the on-pitch drama to start at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

A total of 160 seconds, in fact. Enner Valencia thought he had scored the quickest opening goal at a World Cup when he headed Ecuador in front against hosts Qatar.

Ecuador’s prolific frontman was perfectly placed to nod in from six yards after Qatar’s goalkeeper Saeed Al-Sheeb had flapped at Pevis Estupinan’s free-kick delivery.

The Ecuador supporters wildly celebrated at the Al Bayt Stadium, but their joy was short-lived as the Video Assistant Referee intervened and after a lengthy check, the goal was ruled out.

It wasn’t immediately obvious why the goal had been chalked off, but it was soon determined that Michael Estrada’s foot was in an offside position in the build-up.

Gary Lineker on BBC Sport accepted the decision but added: "Really, is that what VAR is for? Absurd. Peculiar."

Alan Shearer also had his say. "Madness. The sad thing is, is that you have 60,000 in the stadium and no one had a clue what is going on. Millions around the world, no one had a clue what was going on. There's just no information being fed back at all. That can't be right."

The tightest of calls, but Ecuador refused to allow the disappointment to affect them as the South Americans had the ball in the back of the net just 13 minutes later – and the goalkeeper was at fault once again.

Al-Sheeb fouled Valencia inside the box and the Fenerbahce striker confidently converted from the spot-kick.

And the 33-year-old doubled Ecuador's advantage in the 32nd minute with a superb headed finish to give Qatar a mountain to climb.

Valencia has now scored each of Ecuador's last five goals at the World Cup. If he scores his nation’s next goal, he will equal the record held by Portugal’s Eusebio, Italy’s Paolo Rossi and Russia’s Oleg Salenko.

Furthermore, he is the first player to score five goals in a row for a South American nation at the World Cup.

Valencia seemed to injure his knee later in the first-half, but did emerge for the second-half.

