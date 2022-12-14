Emi Martinez has given a rallying cry ahead of Argentina's appearance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, saying during the tournament that his team have felt "it's us against the world".

Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their first group game, throwing their prospects into immediate doubt. A high-stakes encounter with Mexico followed, with a defeat likely to have sent them packing after two games.

But they made it all the way through to the semi-finals with a series of impressive wins, and despite a sticky first half hour against Croatia on Tuesday they reached the final, with Lionel Messi once again hugely influential in getting his side over the line 3-0

"I just can’t believe it. We lost the first game. All of sudden it’s everything upside down. People doubting us. Obviously we lost the unbeaten run of 36 games," Martinez said to beIN Sports of his team's scratchy start to the tournament, which will culminate in the Albiceleste facing either France or Morocco, who play on Wednesday.

"Against Mexico the first half was a little bit sloppy. Everyone wanted us to lose, so it's us against the rest of the world.

"I am so glad that this 26 [man] group of players are all fighters and we've got 45 million Argentinians all behind us.

"It's just amazing. We feel the crowd on the streets - they're all full of Argentinians. Every time we play we're at home. We feel like we're at home.

"There's 40,000, 50,000 Argentinians in every ground. We're so happy to have them."

It's not the first time Martinez has been forthright in his post-match comments, criticising the referee following Argentina's quarter-final triumph over the Netherlands.

"We went 2-0 up, we basically controlled the game and the referee was giving everything to them," the Aston Villa gloveman said.

"The ref was giving everything to them. He gave 10 minutes [added time] for no reason, 10 minutes.

"He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them two or three times – he just wanted them to score, that’s basically it.

"So hopefully we don’t have that referee anymore because he’s useless."

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrate the team's 3-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Image credit: Getty Images

Martinez allayed fears over Messi's physical condition after a punishing run of games, saying he is "physically really good", and was bullish about who Argentina face in the final.

"Whoever," the 30-year-old said. "They [France and Morocco] both had an incredible run, they're both different teams.

"They're both really good so whoever comes it's a World Cup final, so we know it's going to be hard."

