Defending champions France will look to move a step closer to winning back-to-back World Cups when they face Morocco in the semi-finals.

France booked their place in the last four with a 2-1 victory over England , who saw Harry Kane miss a late penalty.

Ad

Morocco have been arguably the story of the tournament so far, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

World Cup Southgate ‘conflicted’ over England role after ‘difficult 18 months' 10 HOURS AGO

Will Morocco be able to spring another upset or will France advance to the final against either Croatia or Argentina?

When is France v Morocco?

The World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco kicks off at 19:00 GMT on Wednesday, December 14.

The World Cup final is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, December 18.

Which TV channel is France v Morocco on?

The semi-final between France and Morocco will be shown live on ITV1 in the UK with coverage beginning at 18:15 GMT.

How to follow France v Morocco

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and every World Cup match, on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com. You can also follow along via the Eurosport app.

France v Morocco head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between France and Morocco since a friendly in 2007 that finished 2-2.

Their only other meeting this century was in 2000 when France ran out 5-1 winners. France and Morocco have never faced off in a World Cup before.

'What they have done is remarkable'

Morocco's success in Qatar has been built on their defensive solidity. They have conceded just one goal over five matches and that was an own goal against Canada.

France right-back Jules Kounde is well aware of Morocco's qualities.

"I'm not worried, but we know they beat big teams to get there and we're going to take it seriously. It's not a surprise to see them here anymore. They deserve to be here," he said.

"They're very compact. They give very little time to the player who has the ball to get organised. You have to play fast and try to break their balance.

"We're well aware of their qualities. They're very efficient with the ball, they combine very quickly to find their two wingers.

"What they have done is remarkable, only conceding an own goal, especially when you see the teams they played. We're going to have to be very precise to score."

World Cup 'A rollercoaster of emotions' - England stars react to World Cup exit YESTERDAY AT 11:45