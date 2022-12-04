Arsene Wenger believes that teams which have avoided political demonstrations have performed better at the World Cup.

The former Arsenal manager highlighted the progress made in the finals by France, England and Brazil, hinting at Germany’s shock group-stage exit, with Hansi Flick’s side among the most prominent in voicing their displeasure against this controversial World Cup.

He said: “When you go to the World Cup, you know not to lose the first game. Other teams who have experience, they have results in the former tournaments like France, England and Brazil.

“They played well in the first game. The teams who were mentally ready, with a mindset to focus on competition, and not the political demonstrations."

Wenger now holds the position of FIFA's chief of global football development and his comments are likely to add fuel to the already blazing fire of controversy at this World Cup.

Before a ball was even kicked, Australia published a social media video to protest against human rights violations and the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in Qatar.

Denmark launched two protest kits in collaboration with sports manufacturer Hummel, but arguably the stand-out protest came from Flick’s men before their group opener against Japan.

The starting XI posed for their pre-match team photo by covering their mouths after FIFA’s decision to issue a yellow card to any captain that chose to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband.

The captains from Germany, along with Denmark, Netherlands, Wales and England had all agreed to wear the armband, but the threat of sanctions forced each country to abandon the plans.

Roy Keane was among those to criticise England’s decision to back down and believed it would have been a powerful statement to make on the world’s biggest stage.

"I think the players could have done it for the first game and taken the punishment, whatever that might be," Keane said on ITV.

"[Harry] Kane, you’re obviously risking getting a yellow card. That would have been a great statement. Do it for the first game, if you get your yellow card what a message that would have been from Kane or [Gareth] Bale.

"Take your medicine and then the next game you move on and you don’t wear it because you don’t want to get suspended.

"I think it was a big mistake. I think both [sets of] players, we’re talking about England v Wales here, should have stuck to their guns and done it, whatever pressure from outside and their own associations. Have the belief, if that’s what you believe, then go with it.”

England continue their World Cup campaign when they take on Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday evening.

