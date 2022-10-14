Reece James could miss out on the World Cup after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan, according to widespread reports.

James went down in the second half during Chelsea's 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday after a challenge by Theo Hernandez, and was replaced shortly after.

Ad

And while early indications suggested the injury was not serious, further scans on Thursday have reportedly revealed the injury is much worse than initially thought.

World Cup Tuchel interested in England job should Southgate get sacked - report 20 HOURS AGO

Blues boss Graham Potter, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Aston Villa, tried to calm fears about the 22-year-old's fitness, saying "there is no point looking at a doomsday scenario just yet".

He said the club will decide in the next 48 hours whether he will have surgery after seeing a specialist this weekend.

With the World Cup fast approaching, James' absence would represent a huge blow to England boss Gareth Southgate.

England have had an unusual wealth of world-class quality in the right-back position in recent years, with James first choice in recent friendlies.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and now James are injury doubts for Qatar, leaving Southgate's options diminished with Newcastle's Keiran Trippier the obvious successor.

World Cup Scan gives Dybala hope of recovering in time to feature for Argentina at World Cup YESTERDAY AT 15:51