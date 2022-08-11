FIFA have altered the start of the World Cup in Qatar so that the hosts can play the opening game.

The opening ceremony and Qatar’s game against Ecuador has been "brought forward one day as a stand-alone event", a FIFA statement confirmed.

Traditionally the host nation has played the first match of the tournament but until this week it had been planned that the Netherlands' match against Senegal would be the opener.

That will still be played on 21 November, as planned, with Qatar's match against Ecuador on 20 November.

“The change ensures the continuity of a long-standing tradition of marking the start of the FIFA World Cup with an opening ceremony on the occasion of the first match featuring either the hosts or the defending champions," the statement continued.

"The decision followed an assessment of the competition and operational implications, as well as a thorough consultation process and an agreement with key stakeholders and the host country.”

FIFA also confirmed that there would be no alteration of the dates that clubs must release their players to their respective national teams.

The World Cup is traditionally held in June and July but has been switched to November and December this year to take account of Qatar’s exceptionally hot summer months.

