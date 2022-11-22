Saudi Arabia produced one of the great World Cup upsets by launching an extraordinary second half comeback to beat one of the tournament favourites Argentina 2-1 at a pulsating Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi’s bid to win international football’s biggest prize in his fifth and final appearance got off to a dream start when he rolled in a penalty after just 10 minutes.

Argentina dominated the first half and had three goals disallowed, but they were left stunned by Saudi Arabia’s improvement after the break.

Superb finishes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari in the space of four minutes turned the game on its head early in the second half, and the Saudis defended bravely to see out one of the biggest results in their history.

