FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar LIVE: Saudi Arabia mount stunning second-half comeback to lead against Argentina
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 22.11.2022
99'
Saudi Arabia
AL BURAYK ON
The camera pans round some nervous looking Saudi Arabia fans and glum Argentina supporters as treatment continues on the pitch.
He's carried off the pitch and Al Burayk comes on in his place for the final few minutes. Thumbs up from Al Shahrani is a good sign to see.
We've played the eight additional minutes, but there will be a few more after this.
96'
MAN DOWN
There's a Saudi Arabia player down in the box after Al Owais collided with him while punching a cross away.
It's Al Shahrani, who took a nasty knee in the head there.
Initially play had continued, but now we've stopped and there'a stretcher on the pitch.
94'
CORNER FOR SAUDIS
Saudi Arabia win a corner! That's the area of the pitch they want to be playing in. They work it short, but accidentally stray offside and Argentina have the ball again.
92'
ANOTHER CHANCE
The keeper comes to take a cross and drops it, and Alvarez's follow-up is headed off the line!
But there was a flag up in any case..
91'
ARGENTINA INCREASE THE PRESSURE
Argentina get another chance to threaten from a free-kick, but it's dealt with.
A ball is fired back in towards Alvarez, but Saudis again clear their lines!
Now an Acuna cross comes in...headed away. There's no way through!
The board comes up - eight minutes of added time!
89'
90TH MINUTE APPROACHING
Now the question is...how many added minutes will Argentina get to turn this around?
We're betting on quite a few...
Saudi Arabia
MORE CHANGES
Argentina work the ball into the box but it's batted away again.
A couple of late Saudi Arabia changes now - Al-Buraikan and Al-Abid off, Al Amri and Asiri on.
Can they hold out?
85'
MESSI CHANCE!
Messi leaps into the air to meet a cross, but he can't generate any power with his header from six yards and it's gathered by the keeper.
83'
LATEST STATS
Shots: Argentina 12-3 Saudi Arabia
On target: Argentina 4-2 Saudi Arabia
Two on target, two goals.
82'
Saudi Arabia
ANOTHER BOOKING
And another yellow! Can't fault Saudi Arabia's aggression...this time it's Abdulhamid.
80'
MESSI OFF TARGET
Another yellow - Al-Dawsari goes in the book as Argentina win a free-kick in a good position.
Messi steps up, but his free-kick flies harmlessly over the top. We're into the final 10 minutes and Argentina need something specia now!
11:41
Saudi Arabia
CHANGE FOR SAUDIS
A change for Saudi Arabia now, as goalscorer Al-Shehri comes off for Ghanam to a warm reception.
Striker off, defender on.
75'
Saudi Arabia
ANOTHER BOOKING
Another yellow card, this time for time wasting, is given to Al Boleahi.
75'
SWEEPER KEEPER
Al Owais turns sweeper now! Argentina try to thread through Lautaro, who is onside this time, but the keeper rushes out of his box to clear the danger.
73'
AL OWAIS SAVES AGAIN!
Messi does well to pick out Di Maria in the box, but his shot is tame and held by Al Owais. Argentinian pressure is building, though...
71'
Argentina
ARGENTINA CHANGE
Tagliafico off, Acuna on. It's like for like at left-back.
68'
Saudi Arabia
AL MALKI BOOKED
That's the first yellow card of the game. Al Malki goes in the book for a reckless challenge.
66'
NO WAY THROUGH
Saudi Arabia are defending brilliantly. Messi gets into the box and looks for a team-mate, but his pass towards Lautaro is cut out.
Argentina are going to have to work harder to break down this backline, which looks far less shaky than it did in the first half.
64'
Argentina
BIG CHANCE!
Argentina spread the ball wide and it's worked back into the box, but Al Owais gets down well to block Tagliafico's shot from point-blank range.
Argentina are appealing for a penalty, but Messi goes ahead and takes the resulting corner, which comes to nothing.
62'
STRIKE, SON!