Harry Maguire was taken off with an apparent head injury late in England’s World Cup opening win over Iran , sparking fears of a possible concussion.

Maguire has had a difficult season at club level with Manchester United but produced an impressive display on his return to international duty.

He was influential from corners, getting the assist for England’s second goal and causing problems in the box.

However, after Iran pulled a goal back to make it 4-1, Maguire sat on the floor and required treatment from the medical team.

It wasn't clear what had happened to him, but he was checked out and then walked off the pitch and straight down the tunnel.

“He doesn’t look right, you can see it in his eyes,” said former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas on the BBC.

Maguire was replaced by Tottenham defender Eric Dier.

Maguire has lost his starting place in the Manchester United team this season under Erik ten Hag.

He has started just three games in the Premier League and also missed several due to a thigh injury.

However, he has been a regular under Gareth Southgate and showed why the England manager continues to trust him with his display against Iran.

“In the first half in particular he did really well,” said Jenas.

“He takes on a world of pressure and for him to go out there and perform like he did in the first half in both boxes he can be proud and hold his head high. It was a good step in the right direction.”

England's next Group B game is against USA on Friday, November 25.

