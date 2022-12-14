FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: France vs Morocco scores - Mbappe attempts to enhance golden boot hopes as defending champions look to make another final

World Cup / Semifinal
Al Bayt Stadium / 14.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/morocco/teamcenter.shtml
Morocco
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 14/12/2022 at 21:01 GMT
    21:01
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, thank you for joining me this evening! If you missed any of the action, catch up by clicking the link below - and don't forget to join us on Sunday for all the action from the final
    France beat Morocco to set up Argentina final at World Cup
    21:00
    WHAT A FINAL WE'VE GOT IN STORE
    Messi vs Mbappe. Argentina vs France. Do not miss our coverage on Sunday!
    20:58
    FRANCE'S FOURTH WORLD CUP FINAL
    That win means France now have a winning record in World Cup semi-finals, four victories compared to three defeats. They've also reached their first World Cup final outside of Europe, and have now won four successive last-four matches
    End of 2nd Half
    90+6'
    FULL-TIME: FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO
    They've done it! The full-time whistle goes and France are through. A second successive World Cup final, the first team to do that since Brazil in 1998 and 2002, and a chance for Didier Deschamps to make history. Morocco's historic run is over - but what a World Cup they've had
    90+4'
    BLOCKED ON THE LINE
    How has that not gone in? Ounahi's shot from inside the box deflects off some part of Hamedallah's legs, but Jules Kounde is there to keep the ball out
    93'
    OUNAHI SHOT DEFLECTS OVER
    He's twisting and turning and trying to force space for a shot, which he finds 20-yards out, but can't hit the target
    90+1'
    ADDED TIME
    Six minutes left. Six minutes for Morocco to score twice. Six minutes between France and another World Cup final
    90'
    ABOUKHAL SHOT SAVED
    Straight at Lloris at his near post - and then flagged offside
    87'
    MOROCCO STILL PUSHING
    Give the African nation their credit, they're still going. There's only a handful of minutes left, but they are trying to find something
    83'
    THE STING HAS GONE
    Certainly that goal has killed off any final Morocco resistance. Unless there's a miracle, they're heading to another World Cup final
    79'
    GOAL! FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO (Muani).
    Oh my days! He's been on the pitch less than a minute, but Muani taps home from close range after Mbappe's tiptoeing run inside the box ends a shot deflecting his way. The striker couldn't miss. Game over.
    79'
    CHANGE FOR FRANCE TOO
    Ousmane Dembele withdrawn. Randal Kolo Muani on
    Randal Kolo Muani
    On
    Randal Kolo Muani
    France
    France
    78'
    MOROCCO SUB
    Amallah is withdrawn, replaced by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
    76'
    JUST PULL THE TRIGGER!
    Hamadallah dances into the box, past numerous tackles, but he just doesn't shoot. He needed to have a go but eventually the angle is too tight and the chance goes begging
    74'
    FOFANA SHOOTS WIDE
    Thuram, dangerous down the left again, slides a pass into Fofana, but he can't find the target from inside the box
    72'
    THURAM HEADS WIDE
    Griezmann clips in a delightful free-kick, but the sub can't direct is on target
    69'
    MBAPPE SHOT BLOCKED
    An excellent French move, working the ball to Mbappe in the box, only for his shot to be blocked, superbly. Turns out he was offside anyway
    67'
    MOROCCO SUBS
    Double change for Morocco. Youssef En-Nesyri and Boufal off, Zakaria Aboukhal and Abderrazak Hamedallah on
    Zakaria Aboukhlal
    On
    Zakaria Aboukhlal
    Morocco
    Morocco
    65'
    FRANCE SUB
    And here is the first France change. Marcus Thuram, son of Lillian, who scored in the 1998 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia, replaces Giroud
    Marcus Thuram
    On
    Marcus Thuram
    France
    France
    63'
    FRANCE SUBS SOON?
    Didier Deschamps must surely look to his substitutes shortly because he's got to change the French left hand side. They're getting completely overrun