FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: France vs Morocco scores - Mbappe attempts to enhance golden boot hopes as defending champions look to make another final
World Cup / Semifinal
Al Bayt Stadium / 14.12.2022
21:01
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, thank you for joining me this evening! If you missed any of the action, catch up by clicking the link below - and don't forget to join us on Sunday for all the action from the final
France beat Morocco to set up Argentina final at World Cup
21:00
WHAT A FINAL WE'VE GOT IN STORE
Messi vs Mbappe. Argentina vs France. Do not miss our coverage on Sunday!
20:58
FRANCE'S FOURTH WORLD CUP FINAL
That win means France now have a winning record in World Cup semi-finals, four victories compared to three defeats. They've also reached their first World Cup final outside of Europe, and have now won four successive last-four matches
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO
They've done it! The full-time whistle goes and France are through. A second successive World Cup final, the first team to do that since Brazil in 1998 and 2002, and a chance for Didier Deschamps to make history. Morocco's historic run is over - but what a World Cup they've had
90+4'
BLOCKED ON THE LINE
How has that not gone in? Ounahi's shot from inside the box deflects off some part of Hamedallah's legs, but Jules Kounde is there to keep the ball out
93'
OUNAHI SHOT DEFLECTS OVER
He's twisting and turning and trying to force space for a shot, which he finds 20-yards out, but can't hit the target
90+1'
ADDED TIME
Six minutes left. Six minutes for Morocco to score twice. Six minutes between France and another World Cup final
90'
ABOUKHAL SHOT SAVED
Straight at Lloris at his near post - and then flagged offside
87'
MOROCCO STILL PUSHING
Give the African nation their credit, they're still going. There's only a handful of minutes left, but they are trying to find something
83'
THE STING HAS GONE
Certainly that goal has killed off any final Morocco resistance. Unless there's a miracle, they're heading to another World Cup final
79'
GOAL! FRANCE 2-0 MOROCCO (Muani).
Oh my days! He's been on the pitch less than a minute, but Muani taps home from close range after Mbappe's tiptoeing run inside the box ends a shot deflecting his way. The striker couldn't miss. Game over.
79'
CHANGE FOR FRANCE TOO
Ousmane Dembele withdrawn. Randal Kolo Muani on
Off
Ousmane Dembélé
France
Fouls1
On
Randal Kolo Muani
France
78'
MOROCCO SUB
Amallah is withdrawn, replaced by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli
76'
JUST PULL THE TRIGGER!
Hamadallah dances into the box, past numerous tackles, but he just doesn't shoot. He needed to have a go but eventually the angle is too tight and the chance goes begging
74'
FOFANA SHOOTS WIDE
Thuram, dangerous down the left again, slides a pass into Fofana, but he can't find the target from inside the box
72'
THURAM HEADS WIDE
Griezmann clips in a delightful free-kick, but the sub can't direct is on target
69'
MBAPPE SHOT BLOCKED
An excellent French move, working the ball to Mbappe in the box, only for his shot to be blocked, superbly. Turns out he was offside anyway
67'
MOROCCO SUBS
Double change for Morocco. Youssef En-Nesyri and Boufal off, Zakaria Aboukhal and Abderrazak Hamedallah on
Off
Sofiane Boufal
Morocco
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Zakaria Aboukhlal
Morocco
65'
FRANCE SUB
And here is the first France change. Marcus Thuram, son of Lillian, who scored in the 1998 World Cup semi-final win over Croatia, replaces Giroud
Off
Olivier Giroud
France
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
On
Marcus Thuram
France
63'
FRANCE SUBS SOON?
Didier Deschamps must surely look to his substitutes shortly because he's got to change the French left hand side. They're getting completely overrun