Inter Miami are close to agreeing terms with Lionel Messi to bring the Argentina superstar to Major League Soccer (MLS) – that is according to a report in The Times.

The MLS club believe that Messi will leave his current side Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires at the end of the current season.

A deal to bring Messi to Inter Miami would make him the highest-paid player in the history of MLS, adds the report.

Inter Miami – which is co-owned by David Beckham – could also make moves for Messi’s former team-mates Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez.

Messi has previously outlined his desire to play in the US, saying: “I would like to play in the United States one day; it’s always been one of my dreams.”

The player is said to already have a holiday home in Miami.

Messi, 35, left Barcelona in August of 2021 owing to the club's perilous financial situation. He signed a two-year deal with Ligue 1 club PSG and that deal at the Parc des Princes club is due to expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Previously, club co-owner Jorge Mas has been clear that he intends to try to sign Messi.

“Well, look, both David Beckham and I aspire to bring the best players in the world here to Miami, not only because of the project we are creating,” he told Sport Central.

“We want to be the point of reference for soccer in the United States, but when you talk about the best players in the world, Leo is obviously the best player on the planet.

“Hopefully the conditions will be met for him to be there, playing with the Inter Miami jersey. We aspire to that. I hope the circumstances are given. We have nothing guaranteed, there is no agreement, but I am a very optimistic man and I hope that in the future Leo Messi can be part of our project.

“There are a lot of Catalans here: there is Xavi Asensi, Víctor Oliver, who has just arrived from Barcelona to bring up topics for the future.

“We are going to build a new stadium. I was with Joan Laporta [the Barcelona president]. It is what I aspire to, that Inter Miami has close relations with this type of club.”

