World Cup 2022 LIVE - Updates as Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez strike to give Argentina commanding lead over Croatia
World Cup / Semifinal
Lusail Stadium / 13.12.2022
Live
19:58
MESSI MAKES HIS MARK
Here's how Messi became Argentina's all-time top World Cup scorer...
19:50
HALF TIME: ARGENTINA 2-0 CROATIA
Messi's penalty and Alvarez's incredible solo effort leave Argentina with one foot in the final at the break. Can Croatia respond?
45'
MARTINEZ ALERT
Juranovic swings in a dangerous cross that takes a deflection and Martinez has to adjust his feet quickly to dive left and palm it out.
There was a flag up, but that was a good stop nevertheless.
45'
ALVAREZ MAKES IT TWO
44'
CROATIA UNDER PRESSURE
Argentina have their foot on the throttle here. Messi's inswinging corner is under the crossbar and punched clear, but they have Croatia penned in.
Dalic could probably do with hearing the half-time whistle at this point and working out what to do next.
43'
ALMOST THREE! LIVAKOVIC SAVES
What an incredible save from Livakovic! Mac Allister's glancing header from six yards looks goal-bound but the keeper flashes to his left to palm it away. That was almost curtains for Croatia.
42'
DE PAUL SHOT DEFLECTED
Argentina have the wind in their sails here! De Paul finds space for a shot on the edge of the box but Gvardiol diverts it wide. It's a corner.
De Paul appeals for a penalty but the defender had his arms attached to his body.
39'
Argentina
GOAL! ALVAREZ PUTS ARGENTINA 2-0 UP!
Incredible! Argentina break from a Croatia corner and Alvarez goes on a remarkable run from inside his own half, surging through challenges and bundling past defenders before volleying home from six yards!
37'
MESSI THE MAGICIAN
36'
Croatia
TWO YELLOWS
There are also two bookings to report from when the penalty was conceded - Livakovic for the foul and also Kovacic, presumably for dissent.
34'
Argentina
MESSI SCORES! 1-0 ARGENTINA!
Messi makes no mistake against the penalty expert Livakovic!
He thrashes his spot kick into the top of the net. That goal makes him Argentina's all-time top scorer at the World Cup with 11 goals. Advantage Argentina!
33'
Argentina
PENALTY TO ARGENTINA!
Out of nowhere, the Croatian defence is breached! Alvarez is sent one-on-one with Livakovic and chips a finish past the keeper before being flattened.
Lovren cleared the shot off the line, but it's a penalty. Messi grabs the ball...
32'
PERISIC THREATENS
Perisic gets the ball on the left side of the box and dribbles in, before an audacious chip sails over the bar.
He thinks it's taken a deflection and wants a corner, but he doesn't get one.
29'
MODRIC GOES END TO END
Croatia win a free-kick in a dangerous area about 30 yards from goal after a promising counter-attack.
Modric clips it in, but it's a poor delivery and Argentina manage to clear and launch a counter-attack.
Molina's cross-field ball is towards Alvarez, but the Man City striker is surprised to see the tireless Modric is now back in his own box to head the danger clear.
26'
SHOT!
Our first significant chance has arrived! Fernandez takes aim from outside the box and tries to curl one into the far bottom corner, but Livakovic gets across to make the save.
Argentina are gaining confidence.
23'
MESSI WAKING UP
Messi gets on the ball on the edge of the box and tries to thread a pass through, but it's cut out by Croatia's defence.
He gets back on the ball and looks to feed Alvarez, but that doesn't quite come off either.
First signs of the game of Argentina's No.10 getting involved. We're yet to have a shot in this game...
21'
MESSI WORRY
That's a concerning sight for Argentina - Messi is stretching and rubbing his hamstring. He seems to be fine, but one to keep an eye on.
17'
LOVREN HEADS OFF TARGET
Some more good probing from Croatia, who win a corner as Juranovic's cross is cut out.
Lovren and Gvardiol are trucked up from the back, but the eventual cross is long to the back post and Lovren's header is well off target.
There are some sore heads from a coming-together, but everyone seems fine.
14'
ARGENTINA APPEALS IGNORED
Messi goes down on the edge of the area off the ball and Argentina are appealing for a free-kick - or better - but Orsato isn't interested.
13'
CROATIA PROBING
Croatia are passing it around dangerously in Argentina's half, but they're not finding an incisive ball. Sosa's cross hits a body and Perisic tries, and fails, to shepherd it out for a corner.