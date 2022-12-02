Cameroon v Brazil LIVE: World Cup group stage wraps up with Seleção looking to lock down top spot
World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 02.12.2022
18.55
HERE COME THE TEAMS
Both sets of players are out on the pitch now, with anthems to come.
18.50
10 MINUTES TO GO
The action is not far away now at the Lusail Stadium, the venue of the World Cup Final on December 18.
Will one of tonight's teams return in a few weeks?
18.45
CAN BRAZIL WIN 3/3?
The South Americans have made the perfect start to their World Cup campaign in Qatar, winning their opening two matches.
Four teams in history have won every game en route to winning the tournament. Brazil were one in 2002.
Can they take another step in that direction with a victory tonight?
18.40
BRAZIL ROTATE HEAVILY
The South Americans are major favourites to win this evening, but they have made nine changes to their starting line up with progress to the next round assured.
Does this open the door for Cameroon to spring the upset they need?
Image credit: Getty Images
18.35
BRAZIL ARE READY FOR THIS
The players look are dancing with excitement en route to tonight's match.
18.30
DANI ALVES BREAKS RECORD
The ex-Barcelona legend captains his country tonight, becoming the oldest Brazil captain in history.
He also earns his 125th international cap, level with Roberto Carlos but still 17 appearances behind Brazil record holder Cafu.
Image credit: Getty Images
18.25
HOW CAMEROON CAN QUALIFY
The five-time African champions have only one point from their first two matches in Qatar, but they still have a chance to advance.
Beating Brazil is the first and necessary step, but the Indomitable Lions also need a little help. If Serbia beat Switzerland, Cameroon would only need to match their margin of victory to go through.
If the Swiss and Serbs draw, Cameroon would need to win by two goals to be safe.
If Switzerland beat Serbia, Cameroon cannot advance.
18.20
REPEAT OF 2014?
Brazil played Cameroon in their final group game back in 2014. That match finished 4-1 to the South Americans.
Cameroon were all but eliminated ahead of that match, while tonight they still have a chance.
18.15
WHEN WILL NEYMAR RETURN?
Neymar misses out today as expected, but will he return for the Brazilians' next match? He's stepping up his recovery from injury.
18.10
THE TEAMS ARE IN
Brazil: Ederson; Dani Alves, Militao, Bremer, Alex Telles; Fabinho, Fred, Rodrygo; Antony, Gabriel Jesús, Martinelli. Subs: Casemiro, Vinicius, Everton, Guimaraes, Alisson, Weverton, Richarlison, Thiago Silva, Pedro, Paqueta, Raphinha, Marquinhos
Cameroon: Epassy; Fai, Tolo, Wooh, Ebosse; Ngamaleu, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo.Subs: Nsame, Marou, Nkoudou, Bassogog, Ngom Mbekeli, Mbaizo, Toko Ekambi, Ondoua, Ngapandouentnbu, Oum Gouet, Ntcham
18.05
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live coverage of Brazil's final group game in Qatar. The five-time champions are looking to stay perfect in Group G, while Cameroon need something just short of a miracle to advance.
Image credit: Getty Images