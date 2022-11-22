Denmark v Tunisia live - Latest from Education City for this World Cup match in Group D as spoils shared!

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 22.11.2022
Denmark
Completed
0
0
Tunisia
Updated 22/11/2022 at 15:09 GMT
THANKS FOR JOINING US!
That was a great game, thanks for joining our text updates for it. Bye for now.
Denmark and Tunisia end goalless despite late VAR drama
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
Live comment icon
FULL-TIME: DENMARK 0-0 TUNISIA
An entertaining game sees Tunisia get a vital point against Denmark in Group D despite late drama that could've seen the Danes awarded a penalty for a handball. That did not materialise and the Eagles of Carthage get a big result! More to follow...
90+6'
Live comment icon
CLAIMED AGAIN!
Eriksen's looped corner towards Cornelius is claimed once again by Dahmen, and you'd think that should be that.
90+3'
Live comment icon
NO PENALTY!
Lindstrom arrows a looped shot towards the top corner, but Dahmen gets there in time. However, the referee goes to the VAR monitor to check a handball in the box by Meriah. After a short stoppage, the referee opts against awarding Denmark a game-changing penalty!
90+1'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
COMFORTABLE FOR DAHMEN!
Jensen's long throw from the left flank goes towards Cornelius in the box, but Dahmen is there to claim the ball before the attacker.
90'
Live comment icon
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
Can either side find a winner?
88'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Aissa Laidouni
Off
Aissa Laidouni
Tunisia
Tunisia
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
Ferjani Sassi
On
Ferjani Sassi
Tunisia
Tunisia
88'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Mohamed Dräger
Off
Mohamed Dräger
Tunisia
Tunisia
Blocked Shots2
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wajdi Kechrida
On
Wajdi Kechrida
Tunisia
Tunisia
85'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Khenissi is shown a yellow card after a clash in a 50/50 with Jensen which sees the Dane's outstretched leg get caught.
Taha Khenissi
Yellow card
Taha Khenissi
Tunisia
Tunisia
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
80'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Issam Jebali
Off
Issam Jebali
Tunisia
Tunisia
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Wide1
Taha Khenissi
On
Taha Khenissi
Tunisia
Tunisia
80'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Youssef Msakni
Off
Youssef Msakni
Tunisia
Tunisia
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Wide2
Corners2
Hannibal Mejbri
On
Hannibal Mejbri
Tunisia
Tunisia
78'
Live comment icon
Denmark
Jensen is booked after tripping Sliti as he advanced down the right flank.
Mathias Jensen
Yellow card
Mathias Jensen
Denmark
Denmark
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
75'
Denmark
DRAGGED WIDE!
Jensen tries to go for goal from the edge of the penalty area, but the Brentford man completely snatches his shot wide of the near post!
72'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
PENALTY CLAIM DENIED!
The ball hits the arm of Andersen in the penalty area, and the Tunisian bench are furious that the referee has opted not to even refer it to VAR. A controversial call indeed!
70'
Live comment icon
Denmark
OFF THE POST!
The corner is whipped in from the right by Eriksen, which Christensen flicks on back towards the far post for Cornelius to tap in, but the forward's header from a few yards out cannons back off the upright and Tunisia survive!
69'
Live comment icon
Denmark
WHAT A SAVE!
Dahmen makes a brilliant save to deny Eriksen! The Dane hits a powerful strike from 20-yards out towards the centre of the goal, but the Tunisia goalkeeper tips it away for a corner with his left glove!
66'
Live comment icon
Tunisia
Ben Slimane is replaced by Sliti for Tunisia.
Anis Ben Slimane
Off
Anis Ben Slimane
Tunisia
Tunisia
Corners6
Naïm Sliti
On
Naïm Sliti
Tunisia
Tunisia
65'
Live comment icon
Denmark
Andreas Skov Olsen
Off
Andreas Skov Olsen
Denmark
Denmark
Jesper Lindström
On
Jesper Lindström
Denmark
Denmark
65'
Live comment icon
Denmark
Kasper Dolberg
Off
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
Denmark
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
Wide1
Andreas Cornelius
On
Andreas Cornelius
Denmark
Denmark
64'
Live comment icon
Denmark
TRIPLE CHANGE CONFIRMED
Off: Kjaer, Dolberg, Skov Olsen
On: Jensen, Cornelius, Lindstrom.
Simon Kjær
Off
Simon Kjær
Denmark
Denmark
Mathias Jensen
On
Mathias Jensen
Denmark
Denmark