Denmark v Tunisia live - Latest from Education City for this World Cup match in Group D as spoils shared!
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 22.11.2022
THANKS FOR JOINING US!
That was a great game, thanks for joining our text updates for it. Bye for now.
Denmark and Tunisia end goalless despite late VAR drama
End of 2nd Half
90+7'
FULL-TIME: DENMARK 0-0 TUNISIA
An entertaining game sees Tunisia get a vital point against Denmark in Group D despite late drama that could've seen the Danes awarded a penalty for a handball. That did not materialise and the Eagles of Carthage get a big result! More to follow...
90+6'
CLAIMED AGAIN!
Eriksen's looped corner towards Cornelius is claimed once again by Dahmen, and you'd think that should be that.
90+3'
NO PENALTY!
Lindstrom arrows a looped shot towards the top corner, but Dahmen gets there in time. However, the referee goes to the VAR monitor to check a handball in the box by Meriah. After a short stoppage, the referee opts against awarding Denmark a game-changing penalty!
90+1'
Tunisia
COMFORTABLE FOR DAHMEN!
Jensen's long throw from the left flank goes towards Cornelius in the box, but Dahmen is there to claim the ball before the attacker.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
Can either side find a winner?
88'
Tunisia
Off
Aissa Laidouni
Tunisia
On
Ferjani Sassi
Tunisia
88'
Tunisia
Off
Mohamed Dräger
Tunisia
On
Wajdi Kechrida
Tunisia
85'
Tunisia
Khenissi is shown a yellow card after a clash in a 50/50 with Jensen which sees the Dane's outstretched leg get caught.
Yellow card
Taha Khenissi
Tunisia
80'
Tunisia
Off
Issam Jebali
Tunisia
On
Taha Khenissi
Tunisia
80'
Tunisia
Off
Youssef Msakni
Tunisia
On
Hannibal Mejbri
Tunisia
78'
Denmark
Jensen is booked after tripping Sliti as he advanced down the right flank.
Yellow card
Mathias Jensen
Denmark
75'
Denmark
DRAGGED WIDE!
Jensen tries to go for goal from the edge of the penalty area, but the Brentford man completely snatches his shot wide of the near post!
72'
Tunisia
PENALTY CLAIM DENIED!
The ball hits the arm of Andersen in the penalty area, and the Tunisian bench are furious that the referee has opted not to even refer it to VAR. A controversial call indeed!
70'
Denmark
OFF THE POST!
The corner is whipped in from the right by Eriksen, which Christensen flicks on back towards the far post for Cornelius to tap in, but the forward's header from a few yards out cannons back off the upright and Tunisia survive!
69'
Denmark
WHAT A SAVE!
Dahmen makes a brilliant save to deny Eriksen! The Dane hits a powerful strike from 20-yards out towards the centre of the goal, but the Tunisia goalkeeper tips it away for a corner with his left glove!
66'
Tunisia
Ben Slimane is replaced by Sliti for Tunisia.
Off
Anis Ben Slimane
Tunisia
On
Naïm Sliti
Tunisia
65'
Denmark
Off
Andreas Skov Olsen
Denmark
On
Jesper Lindström
Denmark
65'
Denmark
Off
Kasper Dolberg
Denmark
On
Andreas Cornelius
Denmark
64'
Denmark
TRIPLE CHANGE CONFIRMED
Off: Kjaer, Dolberg, Skov Olsen
On: Jensen, Cornelius, Lindstrom.
Off
Simon Kjær
Denmark
On
Mathias Jensen
Denmark