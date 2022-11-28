World Cup 2022 LIVE – South Korea v Ghana as Black Stars look to avoid early elimination
World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 28.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
12:52
AFRICAN HAT-TRICK?
These guys look up for it! There are some incredibly colourful clothes on display in the stands for this one.
We've seen two African wins so far at this World Cup, both coming in the second round of group games: Morocco's stunning victory over Belgium yesterday and Senegal seeing off hosts Qatar. Can Ghana make it three?
Image credit: Getty Images
12:48
TAYLOR TAKES THE WHISTLE
There will be some English representation at this game, as referee Anthony Taylor is taking charge, assisted by Adam Nunn & Gary Beswick.
12:42
THE STORY SO FAR
South Korea opened their World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, where they had the woodwork to thank twice for keeping the South Americans at bay.
Ghana’s clash with Portugal was far more eventful, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat but almost scored an incredible last-second equaliser thanks some expert sneakiness from Inaki Williams.
You can see what we’re talking about here:
Watch - Ghana denied cunning last-gasp equaliser as striker hides behind Portugal goalkeeper
12:35
THE MASK OF SORE-O
Sorry, couldn’t resist…
You might be wondering why Tottenham star Son Heung-min is wearing a mask at this World Cup.
Well, it wasn’t long ago that he fractured his eye socket in a Champions League game against Marseille, an injury that put his involvement in Qatar in doubt.
He’s recovered in time to lead his country, but he will understandably be wearing the mask to keep himself protected.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:28
THRILLER IN GROUP G
If you decided to swerve the opening game of the day, I'm afraid you messed up.
Cameroon and Serbia shared six goals in one of the best games of the World Cup so far - read all about it here:
Serbia and Cameroon share spoils in thrilling 3-3 draw
12:22
TEAM NEWS - THREE CHANGES APIECE
Both managers have made a trio of changes for this one after their openers.
For South Korea, Paulo Bento has brought in Chang-Hoon Kwon, Gue-Sung Cho and Jeong.
South Korea: Seung-Gyu Kim, Moon-Hwan Kim, Min-Jae Kim, Young-Gwon Kim, Jin-Su Kim, In-eom Hwang, Jung, Chang-Hoon Kwon, Jeong, Heung-Min Son, Gue-Sung Cho.
Jordan Ayew comes in for Ghana, as does Brighton's Tariq Lamptey and Gideon Mensah. It's a change of formation too, with boss Otto Addo switching to a 4-3-3.
Ghana: Ati-Zigi, Lamptey, Amartey, Salisu, Mensah, Partey, Abdul Samed, Kudus, Andre Ayew, Williams, Jordan Ayew
Image credit: Getty Images
12:13
TIME FOR MORE
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the second game of the day – South Korea v Ghana.
It’s a big one for both sides, but particularly the Black Stars, who will be eliminated with a game to spare if they are beaten here by Son Heung-min and co.
These two teams had wildly differing opening games – a 0-0 draw and a 3-2 thriller – so it’s anyone’s guess who this one will play out at the Education City Stadium.
Image credit: Getty Images