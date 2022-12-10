Brazil forward Neymar has hinted he will retire from international duty after the penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals.

Neymar scored a fabulous goal in extra time but with four minutes left of the extra period Bruno Petkovic scored a dramatic equaliser.

That sent the game to penalties and Neymar did not even get to take his spot-kick, as Dominik Livakovic produced more heroics in goal as Croatia made it through to a second World Cup semi-final in a row.

After the game Neymar was distraught on the pitch, and when he eventually spoke to the media he said that this could be his last game for Brazil.

"Honestly, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because of the heat of the moment. Maybe I'm not thinking straight," an emotional Neymar told reporters.

"To say that this is the end would be rushing myself, but I don't guarantee anything either. Let's see what happens going forward."

Neymar would retire as one of Brazil's greatest players although his only trophy with the national team is the 2013 Confederations Cup, with his time often marked by injuries at the worst possible moment.

He is, however, his nation's joint all-time top scorer with 77 goals, level with Pele.

That 77th goal came in the defeat to Croatia with a wonderful effort in extra time that saw him execute two one-two passes before feinting past the goalkeeper and blasting into the roof of the net.

He has scored a total of eight goals for Brazil at World Cups, which is level with Leonidas and Rivaldo and behind only Ronaldo, Pele, Ademir, Vava and Jairzinho.

