This World Cup has more or less been played by the form book but on Tuesday morning Saudi Arabia looked to throw the form book out the window.

Ad

Salem Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out of the air on the left-hand side of the penalty area, produced a wonderful turn and then curled an unstoppable shot into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with no chance.

World Cup Will this be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s last World Cup? 4 HOURS AGO

It was a remarkable effort. “Oh my word” shouted Sam Matterface on commentary. “Who saw this coming?!”

Alongside him on commentary for ITV was former Arsenal and England defender Lee Dixon.

“Wow,” he said. “When he cuts in there’s so many bodies in front of him, it looked from here that it got a deflection because it went in the goal so slow

“When he gets hold of the ball the touch is brilliant then he just checks, just there Martinez gets a hand on it. He can’t palm it away. I thought we had a game on our hands, well think again.”

Salem Al-Dawsari of Saudi Arabia scores his team's second goal past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qata Image credit: Getty Images

Argentina had come into the tournament as one of the favourites.

- - -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

International friendlies Messi grabs goal and assist as Argentina ease to warm-up win 16/11/2022 AT 17:36