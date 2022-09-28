Denmark’s official kits for the 2022 World Cup have been unveiled with kit suppliers Hummel revealing the design is a "protest against Qatar and its human rights record".

The tournament is being hosted in the Gulf state this winter, however the country has been dogged by allegations of mistreatment of migrant workers - including from Amnesty International - and its stance on LGBT rights.

As a result, there have been calls for boycotts of the competition , although as things stand, no participating nation has chosen to do so.

Denmark, however, will play in mostly plain red home jerseys and an all white change top which Hummel claim is due to the fact the sportswear giant wishes ‘not to be visible’ at the event.

“With the Danish national team’s new jerseys, we wanted to send a dual message,” they posted on Instagram. “They are not only inspired by Euro 92, paying tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives. We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.

“We believe that sport should bring people together. And when it doesn’t, we want to make a statement."

In addition, the Danes’ third shirt will be all black, in what Hummel describe as ‘the colour of mourning’, to honour the workers who reportedly died while constructing some of the stadiums hosting the matches.

The World Cup begins on November 20 with the final on December 18.

Aside from the reported controversies within the host nation, the tournament has also come under fire over its timing, which for the first time will be during the European winter, disrupting domestic leagues around the world.

Denmark have been drawn in Group D and kick off their tournament against Tunisia before taking on France and then Australia.

