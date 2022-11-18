Leah Williamson has become the latest England Women star to speak out against the decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Williamson captained the Lionesses in their Euro 2022 triumph last summer, but is not looking ahead to the biggest tournament in the men’s game with any enthusiasm.

"It's a shame that we are heading into what should be the greatest show on earth with this huge shadow over the top of it," Williamson told the BBC

"And I don't know quite how we got here, if I'm honest.

"I'm disappointed and I think it is a shame as growing up, watching the World Cup was one of the things that brought everybody together."

Qatar are one of the most controversial hosts in the history of the tournament, following huge outcry against the human rights abuses and the law which forbids same-sex relationships in the Middle Eastern state.

There have been a number of protests surrounding these issues, with Australia’s squad releasing an emotive social media video regarding the topic.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has also voiced his concerns about the decision to choose Qatar as hosts.

"I want to use my voice,” Williamson added.

"I think there's times when it will be appropriate to make sure that this doesn't happen again and be a force for change.

"I'll support the boys but I haven't got any interest in it as a fan really this year, which is sad."

Williamson’s stance is echoed by her Arsenal and England team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy, who will also choose not to watch the tournament as a result of the Lionesses " strong values not being reflected in Qatar."

“It’s tough. As an England team we all have strong values and a lot of those values aren’t reflected, in the way that we see it, in Qatar,” said Wubben-Moy.

"It’s a tough conversation to have and there’s a lot of dialogue around it.

“I will be supporting the men’s team, but I won’t be watching. It’s hard to talk about but at the end of the day, we’re one team here at England and we know that they have an opportunity to play at a World Cup and it’s hard to look beyond that really.”

Meanwhile, Ballon d'Or Feminin runner-up Beth Mead has spoken out against the decision to host the tournament in Qatar, claiming that ‘money talks’ in an interview with BBC Woman’s Hour.

“Obviously, the way they think and how they go is the complete opposite to what I believe and respect,” the Arsenal star said.

“Although I’m cheering for the boys who are going to play football there, I still don’t think it’s the right place. Unfortunately, money talks.”

