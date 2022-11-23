Canada have reached a World Cup for the first time in 36 years, much to the delight of the entire North American nation.

Considered something of a minnow in international football terms, Qatar 2022 will provide an opportunity for Canada to showcase their talents to the world, especially ahead of their joint-hosting duties with USA and Mexico in four years' time.

While qualification signals a great achievement for the team, featuring Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, there will be a slight sense of disappointment as they will be missing one thing every other nation will have...

Which kit will Canada be wearing for the World Cup?

Canada will be wearing their existing shirts for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: an all-red home kit, an all-white change kit and the all-black third kit, which were all released in 2021.

Why won’t Canada have a new kit?

What this seems to suggest is that their deal to produce shirts for Canada does not include new ones at this particular point in time.

The investigation by The Athletic suggests that the process of producing a new kit can take up to 18 months.

As of March 2021, Canada’s World Cup fate was unknown and perhaps considered unlikely, hence Nike's lack of activity when it came to a new kit.

Will this be the same for first choice and change kits?

Yes, all three Canada kits will be unchanged for the tournament.

Will this be the case for any other teams?

No, the Canadian team stand alone in this regard with every other team competing in Qatar having been provided with new attire for the tournament.

More galling for Canada is the fact that Nike, suppliers for 12 teams, released new apparel for everyone else at the World Cup.

How many times have Canada played in the World Cup?

This will be Canada’s second time at a World Cup since their sole appearance at Mexico 1986, when they finished bottom of their group with defeats in all three matches to France, Hungary and the Soviet Union.

Who will they be facing this year?

Canada have been drawn in a group alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.

They face the Belgians first on November 23, before Croatia on November 27 and finally Morocco on December 1.

Canada in their change kit Image credit: Getty Images

Who are the kit suppliers for all the teams at the World Cup?

Nike

Qatar

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

France

Croatia

England

Netherlands

South Korea

Canada

Portugal

USA

Australia

Adidas

Germany

Belgium

Spain

Argentina

Japan

Mexico

Wales

Puma

Serbia

Switzerland

Uruguay

Ghana

Morocco

Senegal

Hummel

Denmark

Marathon Sports

Ecuador

Majid

Iran

Le Coq Sportif

Cameroon

Kappa

Tunisia

New Balance

Costa Rica

