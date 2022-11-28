A protester carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Save Ukraine’ and ‘Respect for Iranian Women’ on invaded the pitch during Portugal’s World Cup win over Uruguay

The pitch invader wore a blue top with a Superman logo and ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front.

On the back it said ‘Respect for Iranian Women’.

He was chased by security officials and dropped the rainbow flag on the pitch. It was picked up by the referee and taken to the sideline where it was collected.

The 2022 World Cup has featured plenty of discussion and debate over Qatar's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Seven nations were intending to wear a ‘One Love’ rainbow armband at the tournament but they decided against the idea after being threatened with sporting punishments by FIFA.

Anti-government demonstrations in Iran following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have also been brought to the world’s attention.

There have been protests from supporters at games and the Iran team refused to sing the national anthem against England.

Portugal’s Ruben Neves said after the 2-0 victory: “We know what has happened around this World Cup. It’s a normal thing to happen. Of course, we are all with them as well. Iran as well, because I saw his shirt.

“I hope nothing happens to the boy because we understand his message and I think all the world understood it as well.”

Portugal’s victory ensured they qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

Image credit: Getty Images

Image credit: Getty Images

UK sports minister Stuart Andrew says he will wear the ‘One Love’ armband at the World Cup game between Wales and England on Tuesday evening.

"I absolutely will be doing so,” Andrew, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, told the Evening Standard.

"I'm not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no one should have to hide who they are."

