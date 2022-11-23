Saudi Arabia defender Ali Albulayhi revealed what he shouted into the face of Argentina star Lionel Messi as his nation pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the 2022 World Cup.

Abulhayhi, an experienced 33-year-old who plays in his home country for Al-Hillal, was pictured speaking to Messi as he closely marked him during the game.

He slapped the PSG star a couple of times on the back and then delivered a message face to face.

In the mixed zone after the match, he revealed to the press what he said to Messi - who appeared incredulous and then broke out into a smile.

“I told him they wouldn’t win,” he said.

With more than half an hour remaining in the match it was a bold claim for the player to make, but he ended up correct as Argentina failed to break down their opponents.

The unfancied Middle Eastern side even went behind 10 minutes into the first half when Messi put his side ahead from the spot, but rallied to score two goals without a further response from Messi and his team-mates.

With no points from the first game, the pressure has mounted on Argentina for their remaining two group stage fixtures, first against Mexico on Saturday and then Poland next Wednesday, to make sure they reach the knockout stages and continue to build on the momentum from their Copa America triumph.

Saudi will face the rest of their fixtures in reverse order to the Argentines, first playing Poland before moving onto their third match against Mexico.

Messi’s Argentina have been floated as one of the favourites for the 2022 World Cup trophy as they can call upon some of the best talents of the modern game, including Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.

They also have Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez at the back, but despite their pedigree of players who represent some of Europe’s biggest sides, they started with a shock defeat.

