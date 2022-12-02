Mauricio Pochettino and Alan Shearer agreed that Uruguay should have been awarded a late penalty against Ghana that could have spared them from an early World Cup exit.

One more goal would have been enough to send the South Americans through, and they thought they had earned a glorious chance to score it when Cavani was caught in the back of the leg by Alidu Seidu as he charged into the box.

Referee Daniel Siebert waved play on, however, and VAR didn’t intervene to make him have a second look.

There was unanimous agreement amongst the BBC pundits after the game that Uruguay should have had a penalty.

Former Tottenham and PSG manager Pochettino said: “For me it was a penalty. You’re right that Cavani was clever, he’s waiting and slows down.”

Shearer added: “That’s a penalty. That should’ve been a penalty.”

“There’s definite contact. It’s cute from Cavani. It’s clumsy,” said Rio Ferdinand.

The decision infuriated the Uruguay players, who berated the match officials after the game as they left the pitch.

“You can see why they’re fuming afterwards, the Uruguayan players,” said presenter Gary Lineker.

He added: “The difference between going out in the group stage and going through was possibly in the referee’s hands, and the VAR.”

South Korea progressed in Uruguay’s place, and will face the winners of Group G in the last 16 – most likely Brazil.

