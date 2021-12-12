Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later on Sunday.

Due to the short notice, Haas are not allowed to find a substitute driver for the 22-year-old Russian this late into the final race weekend of the season.

Mick Schumacher will be Haas’ sole driver on the grid when the Abu Dhabi GP begins at 13:00 GMT.

F1 say that Mazepin’s contacts have been declared and that there will be no "wider impact" on the race as a result of his positive test.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team driver Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” a statement from Haas reads.

“The team therefore regrets to announce that Nikita will be unable to participate in the race.

“Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities, with safety the ultimate priority for all parties concerned.

“Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

F1 said: “There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which prohibits any driver from starting the race who has not taken part in at least one practice session.”

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

