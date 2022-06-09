Max Verstappen is eager to make amends in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend, and says he has “unfinished business” in Baku.

Verstappen crashed with five laps remaining in last season’s race, but a tyre issue meant he crashed into the barriers and ensured teammate Sergio Perez finished top of the podium.

“I’m looking forward to returning to Baku, we have some unfinished business there after last year,” said Verstappen in quotes published by the Independent

“It’s a tricky track with big braking zones and a tight run off, finding the best set-up for the car will be difficult in terms of making sure we get the correct wing level.

“It will also be interesting to see if we can make our one lap performance better for qualifying as we’ve been lacking a little.”

Meanwhile, Perez has had an impressive season too and sits 15 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings in third.

The win in Monaco was particularly memorable for the Mexican in a gripping end to the race, which saw the top four drivers separated by less than two seconds with five minutes remaining on the timer.

Perez was able to hold off the challenge of Carlos Sainz by utilising fresher, hard tyres to claim only the third race win of his career.

“I can only say that I am happy and very grateful for the opportunity. Today I think I am in the best moment of my career and driving for a team that always seeks perfection, which is the perfect match for me and for any driver.

“The championship fight is really tight, so we need to be totally focused. It was very special winning my first race with the team in Baku last season, it brought me great joy.

“I like street circuits because it is where the driver can really make the difference, of course it is easier to make a mistake when you’re trying to go on the limit, but at the end of the day that is what gives you the tenths you need to be competitive.”

The build-up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins with the first of three practice sessions on Friday, before qualifying on Saturday and the race itself on Sunday.

