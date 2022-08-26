Red Bull's Max Verstappen was quickest in the second practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

Second went to Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Lando Norris third fastest.

While the pace will be encouraging to Verstappen and Leclerc, both drivers are set to start Sunday's race well down the grid after being hit with engine penalties.

The first session was largely dry until a downpour with a few minutes left suggested that this could be another unpredictable weekend for weather at Spa.

In the earlier runout, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz had been quickest, with team-mate Leclerc and current champion Verstappen in third and the nearest Mercedes in fourth with George Russell.

In the second session Sainz could only go fifth quickest, ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Any lack of clarity over the weather will only exacerbate the sense that this is a Grand Prix open to plenty of challengers. Russell and his stablemate Hamilton may hope to secure victory in easier circumstances as both Verstappen and Leclerc join a few other drivers taking new parts and starting from the back of the grid as a result.

With both Mercedes on hard tyres, the duo struggled for grip, and with rain looming the track was a little congested with all teams aiming to get dry laps in before any disruption.

Sergio Perez, a leading contender for victory this weekend, had an interrupted session as he was forced to pit in order to resolve a hydraulic leak and DRS fault.

In a similar pattern to the first session, the rain then came down towards the end of the action, leading to many cars returning to the paddock as teams decided to protect their vehicles.

Saturday sees the third practice ahead of the qualifying session.

