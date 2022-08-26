Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was quickest at the Belgian Grand Prix’s first practice session, with teammate Charles Leclerc second and current champion Max Verstappen third.

The Spaniard put down a time of 1:46.538.

After the mid-season break, Verstappen was looking to extend his lead at the top of the F1 standings and compared to last year’s rain-strewn event, the weekend started drier - if not much brighter.

With the news of Daniel Ricciardo’s exit from McLaren finally confirmed , this could conceivably be the Australian’s last appearance in Belgium as he considers a sabbatical away from the sport.

There was a brief appearance for Liam Lawson, the Red Bull junior and Formula 2 driver as he stepped in for a session ahead of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Having been granted the chance to take stock of their setups, six drivers elected to take grid penalties to start from the back row, with a mixture of engine and gearbox replacements for: Max Verstappen, Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher.

That could throw open the chances for a surprise winner at Sunday’s race, but Ferrari’s Sainz will be considered favourites alongside Sergio Perez of Red Bull.

Towards the end of the session, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen stopped on track 19, forcing a red flag and an extended break in the action as a recovery truck had to take care because of a potential high voltage system problem, according to team principal Guenther Steiner.

With five minutes to go after the green flag was issued to allow racing to restart, drivers reported rain on the track.

