Lewis Hamilton conceded Mercedes need to dominate this weekend’s new-look British Grand Prix if they are to catch Red Bull.

Hamilton and Mercedes haven’t won a race in two months and the British driver admitted his team needed a big performance on his home turf.

"We need to win both races at the end of the day," Hamilton told Sky Sports

"It's not just the first one, it's the second too.

But, again, that's going to be difficult. Do we have the single [lap] pace that they have? Unlikely, but we could be surprised [in qualifying]. Who knows?

"I'm trying to stay hopeful and positive. I'm really proud of all the men and women back at the factory who have worked so hard to bring this upgrade here. It's a step in the right direction and I just hope that we can capitalise on it."

While Red Bull’s engine performance has blown every other team away this season, Hamilton said he was relishing the chance to chase down Verstappen.

"I'm enjoying this season probably more than most because we've got that challenge we had at the beginning of the year, and it's bringing me and the team closer," he said.

"It's tough, man, and we love the challenge. Of course, the last few races we would have loved to have closer racing with the Red Bulls; the ones we had at the beginning of the year were awesome.

"But we're working as hard as we can, we are literally trying to make sure we leave no stone unturned.

“From a driver's point of view, I'm trying to push the boundaries on my training, my mental approach, how I am as a friend, as a son and a team-mate to the guys I'm working with.

"I hope in these next races, that can really show."

