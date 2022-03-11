Christian Horner was captured on video telling Lewis Hamilton to ‘shut the f*** up’ in the new series of Drive to Survive.

The Netflix series has been a hugely popular media presence that has helped drive the popularity of Formula 1, particularly in the US.

The new season was released on Friday morning, and the Red Bull team principal is caught as he watches Hamilton being interviewed immediately after his most recent title win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2020, where he had managed to hold off a strong challenge from the Dutch youngster.

When asked on his potential future achievements, Hamilton told the interviewer: “I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Horner responds in the direction of the television he is watching the interview on: “I wish he’d shut the f*** up.

Later in the opening episode, he says of winning the 2021 campaign: “If we pull this off it will be the biggest thing that we will have done in Formula One.”

Perhaps more controversially, Horner said of his Mercedes peer Toto Wolff: “What you have to remember about Toto is he inherited something that is already well-oiled. He’s not really had to build anything.

“He’s much more motivated by the financials of Formula One, rather than the competition.”

