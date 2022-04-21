Max Verstappen has aimed a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton for his involvement in a takeover bid for Chelsea.

It has been revealed that Hamilton and Serena Williams are pumping money into Martin Broughton’s consortium to buy the Blues from owner Roman Abramovich.

Hamilton’s F1 rival Verstappen has been made aware of the news, and questioned why an Arsenal fan would invest money in a rival team.

In an interview with the PA, Verstappen said: “I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax.

“And if I was going to buy a football club I would want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage.

“I thought he was an Arsenal fan? And if you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting.

“But everyone does what they want with their money so let’s see what comes out of it.”

Hamilton and Verstappen will renew rivalries on the track this weekend, with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix taking place in Italy.

Last year’s title winner Verstappen is three points behind Hamilton, while both are well adrift of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who tops the drivers’ standings after three races.

